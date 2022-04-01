Virginia van Sluis is looking for about 15 more heroes.
She led the placement of the first 21 signs along Highway 60, recognizing Faribault area military veterans and first-responders. Soon the signs will be replaced with new heroes and more will be added.
The Faribault Hometown Heroes program is accepting its second round of applications. For $180, citizens and organizations can buy a banner recognizing a heroic family member, employee, volunteer or group in Rice County. The 5-foot-tall banners are displayed on a Faribault street lamp for approximately six months.
The first set of 21 banners were placed last November along Highway 60 between Lyndale Avenue and Second Avenue NW.
In May, the tribute will expand to up to 40 banners on Highway 60 and on Central Avenue.
The first round of honorees included veterans from multiple branches of the military, law enforcement agencies and other first-responder groups. This spring the honorees will be expanded to other types of heroes.
“There will be some surprises,” van Sluis said.
The organizer said she’d like to see more female veterans recognized this spring. She is also encouraging applications for health care workers and organizations who have given outstanding service through the pandemic.
Honorees must live or have lived in Rice County and can be recognized posthumously.
A photograph and a brief description of each honoree’s service is printed on the banner. Additional information supplied by the nominator is posted on a website.
Banner applications must be approved by a committee and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. There are around 15 spaces left and the application deadline is April 15, van Sluis said.
The banners are given to their sponsors after they have been on display for six months.
City of Faribault staff determine where the banners will be placed and hang and remove them.