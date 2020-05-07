Melinda Reeder has been named the new president/principal of Bethlehem Academy beginning July 1.
Reeder replaces Chuck Briscoe, who announced his retirement at the start of the 2019-20 school year.
“We are very excited to announce that Mindy Reeder has accepted the position as the new president/principal at Bethlehem Academy,” said BA Board of Directors Chair Kathy Nass. “We are confident that she will continue to build on the rich history of Bethlehem Academy in the years to come.”
Reeder has over 10 years’ experience as a Catholic school principal and a lifelong devotion to Catholic education. She most recently served as principal of St. Michael Catholic School in Prior Lake. She was also the principal at Nativity of Mary Catholic School in Bloomington, which followed her experience as teacher and shared principal at Most Holy Redeemer in Montgomery and Our Lady of the Prairie in Belle Plaine.
She previously served in Faribault as advancement and admissions director at Divine Mercy Catholic School.
“I look forward with pure joy to beginning my partnership with you, the students, staff, families, leadership, and extended Bethlehem Academy community as your president/principal,” Reeder said. “I am committed to continuing to expand all areas of excellence with Bethlehem Academy’s dedicated staff while honoring the rich traditions established in our community.”
Reeder is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, earned a master's from St. Catherine’s University, and received her educational leadership and administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.