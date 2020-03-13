Area law enforcement is looking for descendants of and information on three fallen Faribault police officers.
The information will be used at the annual Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program set for 5:30 p.m. May 18 at the Veterans Memorial in Soldiers Field Park in Rochester. During this program, 31 fallen SE Minnesota officers and their families will be honored. The Law Enforcement Foundation of Southeast Minnesota, which organizes the event, is looking for the public’s help in trying to locate descendants of the three Faribault officers and get more information about them.
They are:
Officer Louis Joachim — End of Watch May 6, 1895. Joachim died from rabies after being bitten by a rabid dog that he was trying to subdue two months earlier. He was survived by his wife and five children.
Officer David J. Shipley — End of Watch Jan. 8, 1883. Shipley died after being shot by a suspect he was attempting to arrest who was threatening to shoot and kill his wife. He was survived by his wife and five children.
Officer Henry Kaepernick — End of Watch Oct. 3, 1876. Kaepernick was shot and killed by a guard assigned to watch the Younger Brothers, members of the James-Younger Gang, who had been arrested for attempted robbery of the First National Bank of Northfield. Authorities were on edge and worried the James-Younger Gang would try to break out the Younger brothers. When Kaepernick approached the guard and started to pull his badge to identify himself, the guard thought he was drawing a weapon and shot and killed him.
In addition to the annual memorial program, the Foundation is raising money to build a Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement memorial across the street from the Veterans Memorial in Rochester. This memorial will list the names of these fallen so they are never forgotten.
While the program is organized each year to remember and honor the 31 fallen heroes, these officers did not take on this calling alone. When these three fallen Faribault Police Officers took on that call to serve – their whole family took on that responsibility, that commitment, the sacrifices that went along with it, the risks and the stress. Organizers need to make sure they are recognized and supported as well.
Anyone with information on descendants of these fallen heroes should contact Foundation Board member, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose at 507-635-6200 or scott.rose@co.dodge.mn.us.
For more information on the fundraiser or the May program, visit lawenforcementmemorial.org.