On May 1, 2019 HealthFinders Collaborative closed on the purchase of the former I & S Engineers & Architects building at 1415 Town Square Lane in Faribault. The purchase will facilitate a major expansion of HealthFinders services for residents of Rice County
The nearly 9,000-square-foot building will serve as HealthFinders’ new Faribault hub, allowing it to expand to meet rising demand.
“We needed to find a new home for our Faribault offices, a hub for our services countywide, as we have outgrown our current space and our lease is not being renewed. This property presented us with an extraordinary growth opportunity and catalyst to take our next step as an organization to support identified community needs. Moving into a larger facility will allow us to scale up our programming to meet the healthcare needs for thousands more Rice County residents,” said Charlie Mandile, HealthFinders Collaborative's executive director.
The new building is the first step in a larger organizational strategy to double HealthFinders' impact and capacity in Rice County over the next five years. Underpinning that strategy is a fundraising campaign that is securing the needed resources to realize HealthFinders’ expanded vision.
While Mandile says the acquisition of the new facility is an exciting piece of the early stages of the campaign, it is only the beginning.
“Community support has been foundational to HealthFinders’ success, and who we are since day one," he said. "This campaign is setting the stage for the next 10 or more years of our work, and continued support from the community at this transformational moment will be critical in helping us to improve health outcomes for our friends and neighbors in Rice County.”
Since opening its doors in 2005 in the basement of the Little Prairie Church basement in Dundas, HealthFinders has grown to be the health care home for over 4,000 individuals annually, with offices and clinics in Northfield and Faribault. The organization provides medical, dental, medication assistance, mental health, wellness education, insurance enrollment and comprehensive patient support and advocacy to underserved individuals and families.
Remodeling of the facility begins this summer. HealthFinders has selected ProCon, a local general contractor, to do the renovations.
The community is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. HealthFinders anticipates moving into the new space later this fall.