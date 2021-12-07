Though the Faribault School Board unanimously approved Tuesday a 2022 tax levy 7.13% higher than the previous year, many individual taxpayers will not see the taxes they pay to the school district increase as significantly.
For homeowners in the school district with a home value of $220,000 and no value change in 2022 — the average for the district — the $747 they pay in taxes to the district is up from $732 last year, a 2% increase. Of course, many properties are likely to increase in value in 2022, leading to a larger tax increase.
Much of this disparity has to do with the fact that the net tax capacity for the county, which is the total value of all the land and assets, increased by 5.61% over the last year. And while the tax base has been steadily increasing over the last five years, resident pupil units have been falling.
So with more value in the county, and fewer students to spread that value over, school district taxpayers are expected to pick up a bigger share of school district expenses, while state aid takes a smaller share of the burden.
The 2022 approved levy is $10.7 million, up $712,000 from the previous year.
No one from the community spoke during the public comment period or Truth in Taxation hearing regarding the 2022 levy.
Of the district’s $58.1 million general fund, state sources contribute 68%, federal sources contribute 17% — larger than usual, due to Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds from the federal government — and 13% are paid by local property levies. Wages and benefits take up 78% of the $58.3 million of general fund expenditures, purchased services take up 13%, supplies take up 5%, capital expenditures take up 3% and debt service takes up 1%.
To give perspective on the size of the district’s levy, Scott Gerdes, finance director for Faribault Public Schools, compared the amount of taxes a local homeowner whose home is worth $220,000 paid to the district versus what a resident with a home of the same value in a neighboring district paid to their own school district. In 2021, that Faribault homeowner paid $732 to the district, less than their counterparts in Red Wing, Rochester, Mankato, Austin, Medford, Albert Lea, Owatonna, Northfield and the Winona Area. The owner of a $220,000 Owatonna home paid $1,236 to the district; in Northfield, the levy was $1,457. The average for the ten districts was $942.
Just before calling the approval of the levy to a vote, School Board member Richard Olson asked what would happen if the board decided to try to bring the levy down from the arrived-at figure. Superintendent Todd Sesker responded that it would take funding away from the school district.
“The local taxpayers have to take more of the burden on because the wealth of our community has increased,” Sesker said. “You guys didn’t really do anything to make the taxes go up, it was part of the state formula.”
School Board welcomes Saulter
The School Board also unanimously approved the hiring of Reshard Saulter as the new dean of students at Faribault Middle School, following the Oct. 26 vote to hire a dean of students to deal with behavioral issues at the middle school. Saulter’s employment contract is offered at 210 days, prorated to 138 days for the 2022 fiscal year, with an annual salary amount of $86,500, prorated for $56,900 for the 2022 fiscal year.
Saulter introduced himself to the board and the district by saying he was from south Florida, earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Minnesota, Morris and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Liberty University. He is currently working on his doctorate degree in organizational leadership.
A retired police officer, Saulter worked in law enforcement for 21 years, and is also a retired army paralegal and a father of four. He coaches high school wrestling in Rosemount.