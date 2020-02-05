Faribault’s City Council had a lively discussion over the tobacco age at its Tuesday work session, as councilors discussed bringing city ordinance into alignment with newly enacted federal law.
The federal government officially raised the minimum age for tobacco purchasing to 21 last December, after the provision was slipped into a year end budget deal struck between Congress and President Trump.
The surprising change went into effect immediately but hasn’t yet been accompanied by the usual guidance from the federal government, leaving cities and states in limbo. The Food and Drug Administration says it will provide regulatory guidelines in the upcoming months.
Even once the regulations are put into place, the city wouldn’t be required to enforce the federal law, though the FDA has the right to take enforcement actions. Should the state update its law, then the city would need to follow.
It’s likely that St. Paul will want to pass such a bill sooner rather than later. States which fail to comply with the law within three years can have up to 10% of the state’s federal grant money withheld by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The push to raise the minimum age has gained major steam in recent years, with backing from public health groups across the country. Before federal law changed, 19 states across the country had raised the minimum age to 21.
Minnesota wasn’t among them, but a number of cities, including St. Peter and Mankato, had passed their own local ordinances. Recently, Northfield has begun implementation of its own tobacco 21 law.
Noting that the vast majority of smokers start as teens, Northfield City Administrator said that ensuring public safety drove the city’s decision. Martig said Northfield Councilors were particularly concerned about a dramatic increase in vaping among teens.
The city of Northfield worked closely with Rice County Public Health to help prepare and implement the ordinance. In a prepared statement, Rice County Public Health's Josh Ramaker described the new federal law as a positive step forward and said the Department is ready to work with other localities to enable its implementation at the local level.
Most area retailers immediately followed by increasing the age of tobacco sales to 21, saying they didn’t want to fall afoul of the federal government. However, the absence of a state or local law limits enforcement on the local level.
Several councilors said they disagreed with the move to 21, seeing it as a case of unnecessary government intrusion. City Administrator Tim Murray urged caution, saying that he believes most Faribault residents want to see the city comply with federal law.
Other councilors were inclined to wait and see regarding the FDA’s approach and what laws St. Paul might pass. Murray urged the council not to wait, saying the process would be lengthy enough as it is.
“If you want to go to 21, let’s start with that now,” Murray said. “if you say ‘Let's go,’ it will take two to three months.”
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said that violation of the proposed ordinance would most likely lead to a Misdemeanor charge. He added that officers and the courts are unlikely to be in a hurry to aggressively enforce the ordinance.
“We’re going to have a lot of discretion on this,” he said. “We don’t want to arrest a bunch of 20-year-olds (right away).”
According to the U.S. Surgeon General, tobacco remains the number one cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. Each year, nearly 500,000 Americans lose their lives due to tobacco use.
A 2017 study by Clearway Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Health found that with the change, 25 percent fewer 15 year olds would start smoking by the time they turn 18 and 15 percent fewer 18-year-olds would start smoking by the time they turn 21.