While it's looked like Christmas at Shattuck-St. Mary’s ever since the parents association decked the campus halls, this week provides two opportunities for community members to experience the holiday ambiance.
First, there's a holiday-themed concert by the strings duo The OK Factor. Their concert, “Have Yourself an OK Christmas,” is 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Newhall Auditorium. The performance marks the final Fesler-Lampert Performing Arts series event before the new year.
Cellist Olivia Diercks and violinist Karla Colahan began performing together seven years ago. Both performed in symphony and chamber orchestras at Luther College in Iowa, where they met, and discovered in a hip-hop strings ensemble that they both enjoyed adding an alternative spin to their music.
Colahan described The OK Factor’s music as “not just one thing in particular” but rather a compilation of Irish folk flare with alternative, rhythmic and rock-inspired sounds.
“We’re presenting our holiday performance on Thursday so we’ve curated a mix of classic carols and some new familiar Christmas songs with our own original twist,” said Colahan.
Their concert also includes a bit of ukulele work, she said.
Apart from entertaining audiences with their live performance, Diercks and Colahan collaborate for an education initiative called ATLAS. Focusing on composition, Colahan said these workshops help their clients view music as a way to further explore what it means to be human. At Shattuck, the duo offers a deep dive 45-minute presentation 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the campus music hall. The workshop is also open to the community.
“What makes our visit to Shattuck so exciting is to actually spend some time with the people there rather than coming for a one-shot performance,” said Diercks. “We love spending time with members of the community to make our visit more impactful, and that makes for a more meaningful performance on our end.”
Walking in a Winter Wonderland
In keeping with tradition, and to give the community a taste of the school, Shattuck-St. Mary’s again hosts its annual Christmas Walk through Campus. Everything offered at the family-friendly event, held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, is free and open to the public. The new parking lot by the sports complex is the recommended place to park for the entire day’s activities.
Before wandering through campus, guests are invited to watch Shattuck’s annual figure skating show. Figure skaters present “The Magic of Christmas” at noon in the J.P. Parisé Arena. Twenty-four Shattuck students and two Divine Mercy Catholic School students ranging in age from 8 to 17 will participate in the show, and figure skaters represent 12 different countries. Shattuck students in particular participate in the Figure Skating Center of Excellence program, which involves college preparation classes as well as intensive figure skating training.
After the figure skating show wraps up around 1 p.m., guests may participate in a series of activities in the upper school campus. Until 3 p.m., cookie decorating, hands-on crafts and Santa visits with photos take place in Shumway Hall. Staff and students will canvass the Shattuck grounds, singing carols during this time, and the Shattuck store will be open for those who want to purchase school attire for Christmas gifts.
If weather permits, the Christmas Walk will include horse-drawn sleigh rides through campus.
Heather Heart, director of institutional advancement at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, said the Campus Christmas Walk was only postponed once in the past 16 years due to brutally cold weather. For the 17th annual walk, she anticipates favorable temperatures for the outdoor aspects of the event.
“It’s just a really nice chance for people to spend time together as a family and come out to see our campus,” said Heart.
Said Jackie Vos, communications coordinator for Shattuck: “We hope this is an opportunity for the community to learn more about Shattuck. We’re really excited to be able to offer [the Christmas Walk] again this year.”