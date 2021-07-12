If Sen. John Jasinski and his neighbors’ first idea came to fruition, there’d be hundreds of watermelons at the bottom of French Lake.
That idea, Jasinski said, was quickly tossed aside in favor of dropping small rubber ducks from a plane into buckets affixed to a boat anchored below.
On Saturday, Jasinski and a dozen of his friends carried out their mission, a fundraiser for the French Lake Association to help rid it of invasive species like curly leaf pondweed and Eurasian watermilifoil. Bed Redman, who owns Rare Aircraft in Faribault, piloted the seaplane, while his wife, Karen Redman tossed the 1,000 ducks out the door toward the boat below.
Ducks were sold for $10 apiece, giving the purchaser a chance to win $1,000. The duck landing in or closest to the bucket inside the boat labeled #1 was declared the winner. Other prizes were an airplane ride with Redman and a $200 credit at Grandma’s Lakeside Resort on French Lake. Another $200 went to the Rice County Sheriff’s Association to thank deputies for helping with safety and security during the event.
It took more than a dozen passes for all the ducks to be dropped, far more than the five Jasinski predicted. Ben Redman said there were problems with ducks not easily falling from the zip-top plastic based they were encased in, making more passes across the lake necessary.
On Facebook, Jasinski wrote that 57 ducks were still unaccounted for. Any child under 14 turning a numbered duck in to the senator will be paid a $1 finder’s fee