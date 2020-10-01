Area businesses and organizations had plenty to celebrate at the Faribault Area's Chamber of Commerce’s Business Awards Luncheon Thursday.
During the buffet lunch, Chamber President and CEO Nort Johnson not only commended guests for their business achievements, but on their resiliency and strength in enduring circumstances surrounding the pandemic.
Unique to previous luncheons, attendees received temperature checks at the door before joining the crowd of guests. The Faribault Chamber Board put together a video to thank the business community for making the best of a bad situation. But like “normal” Business Luncheons, the Chamber presented awards to businesses, volunteers and individuals that stood out in the past year.
The Chamber recognized Jennie-O Turkey Store as the 2020 Faribault Business of the Year. Jennie-O was nominated for the award along with Lighthouse Strategic Solutions and Daikin Applied. In 2000, Jennie-O Turkey received the award for the first time as the Turkey Store Company.
Nominations the Chamber Committee judges stay on file for three years, and no Chamber staff members are involved in the awards selection process except the Volunteer of the Year Award.
Jody Long, Jennie-O plant manager, accepted the award at the luncheon. He credited his four managers for being instrumental in navigating the plant through a difficult year. For the sake of protecting workers against the coronavirus, the managers needed to reconfigure the plant with barriers between employees.
Although he worried Jennie-O Turkey might lose its familial atmosphere with the new health protocols in place, Long said, “I think the managers have done a tremendous job to keep it all together.”
In accepting the award, Long also mentioned that Jennie-O established two years of free college at South Central College for the children of its employees.
“I tell everyone that’s the proudest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Long said.
The Chamber also recognized both the Faribault Woolen Mill and the late Tom McDonough of Met-Con Cos. with the Legacy Award.
Tom McDonough’s son Randy McDonough and Met-Con CFO Troy Zabinski accepted the award. Randy explained that his dad started his company with 12 employees, some who have retired, and that new employees have stepped up every time they’re asked. Quoting his dad, Randy said, “I can have all the equipment in the world, but if I don’t have the employees to run the company, I have nothing.”
Although their mom, Sandra, was unable to attend the luncheon, Randy said, “We would like to accept this award for Dad, but we’re going to give it to Mom.”
Paul Mooty, who reopened the Faribault Woolen Mill in 2011 with his cousin Chuck Mooty, and CircleRock’s founder and CEO Paul Grangaard, who merged his company with the Woolen Mill last year, accepted the Legacy Award.
In accepting the award, Mooty highlighted his employees. Grangaard in turn said, “The Woolen Mill would be an empty building without equipment without [Mooty].”
More honorees
For the first time, and what the Chamber hopes to be the only time, a COVID Response and Community Resilience Award honored organizations that stepped up to the plate amid the pandemic. The Chamber recognized 10,000 Drops, Cable Connection & Supply, Allina Health, Faribault Ace Hardware and Met-Con Cos. for their combined efforts to make hand sanitizer available to 35 facilities in 10 days.
Customer service award-winners were Tammy Meyer of Mayo Clinic Health System, Camille McCarthy of Finally a Gift Store, Elizabeth Prange of South Central College and Bonnie Cervenka of State Bank of Faribault.
Jerry Groskreutz and Brent Fuchs received the Excellence in Education Award for their efforts in promoting agriculture education in the classroom and through live farm tours.
The Budde family of Faribault Rent N Save took home the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award. Chuck and Jake Budde accepted the award on behalf of their family.