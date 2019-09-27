Earlier this week, Faribault High School students interested in science had the chance to attend the world-renowned Nobel Conference at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The trip is now in its 30th year, having been organized by science teacher Dave Wieber every year since he came to Faribault High School in 1990. Wieber first attended the conference in 1983 and attributes his decision to become a science teacher to that experience.
Each year, Wieber and other science teachers at Faribault High School recruit students from their upper level science classes to attend the two-day conference at the St. Peter school. Wieber says he’s brought as few as 10 students or as many as 50, with attendance this year falling somewhere in between.
The Nobel Conference is traditionally held on a Tuesday and Wednesday, which means two days of missed class for Wieber and students on the trip. Wieber says that without question, the educational experience offered at the Nobel Conference is absolutely worth it.
“It’s always a historic occasion,” he said. “You see some things you can’t see anywhere else. You learn a lot, and get an appreciation of the work that it takes to do the kind of research that these people have done.”
Senior Madelyn Wehe was among the FHS students who attended the conference. Even though she isn’t planning on studying science in college, Wehe said that she learned a lot thanks to the speakers, who were able to make their topics approachable and interesting.
“I was nervous that there were just going to be boring speeches, but they really made it interesting,” she said. “Even though they all had slightly different things they were talking about, they could all come together and have a good discussion.”
Each year, the Conference focuses on a cutting-edge scientific topic and brings in some of the world’s leading experts, including Nobel Laureates. This year’s conference, held Sept. 24 and 25, was titled “Climate Changed: Facing Our Future” and tackled a controversial subject: the global climate crisis.
Among the experts featured at the 55th annual Nobel Conference were Richard Alley, professor of Geosciences at Penn State University; Gabriele Hegerl, professor of climate system science at the University of Edinburgh; Mike Hulme, professor of human geography at the University of Cambridge, and Diana Liverman, professor of geography and development at the University of Arizona.
All four have contributed to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which was awarded the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize alongside former Vice President Al Gore. The Nobel Prize Committee awarded the peace prize to the IPCC and Gore for their work to increase awareness and understanding of climate change.
Wehe said that although she had been aware of the climate crisis, she didn’t know that much about it. At the conference, she took in a lot of new information and came away with a changed perspective.
“Going to the conference opened my eyes about how bad it is,” she added.