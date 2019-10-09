With a determined and energetic team of volunteers, Faribault’s Yellow Ribbon Committee continues to work throughout the community to help military families get the assistance they need.
Faribault became a Yellow Ribbon City in 2012 through the efforts of the Yellow Ribbon Organizing committee. It was the first city in Rice County to earn that designation, with Northfield following in 2016. Throughout Minnesota, more than 260 cities have Yellow Ribbon status.
Thanks to the support of generous community members, Faribault Beyond the Yellow Ribbon has managed to organize some larger events. Last November, the group held a dinner in support of more than 100 deploying service members and their family members at the Faribault Armory.
More recently, the group had a presence at the Taste of Faribault. At the Yellow Ribbon table, Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn and Faribault City Councilman Tom Spooner answered questions, accepted donations and handed out samples of MREs, pre-made meals that troops eat when cooking facilities are not available.
This weekend, the group will have a presence at a free veterans breakfast at the American Legion sponsored by Affinity Plus. Yet much of the work Beyond the Yellow Ribbon does is behind the scenes.
Whether it’s a veteran, service member or one of their family members who needs help, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon works to connect them with the resources available at the state, federal and local levels. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s board includes leaders from city and county government, health and social services officials, law enforcement and business.
Even more important is the help Beyond the Yellow Ribbon volunteers offer individual service members. From providing snow removal services for a woman whose husband was on deployment to helping a disabled veteran to move, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s volunteers do what they can to make life just a little bit easier for our nation’s heroes.
With so many Beyond the Yellow Ribbon chapters across the state, military members and their families know they can count on receiving support no matter where they are.
Dennis Germann, a Vietnam War veteran and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon member, said that it’s important to him to have an organization providing support for military veterans and their family members because he often found such support to be in short supply during and even following his service.
“The strength of the organization is that we work together,” Germann said. “People know that if a veteran or active duty family has a need, they can contact someone in the Yellow Ribbon and there’ll be a response very quickly."