With a crucial census on the verge of completion, local organizers fear that hundreds of area Hispanics may remain uncounted — a problem with ramifications that could last a decade.
Over the last few decades, the Hispanic community has grown dramatically, with huge implications. According to a July analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s data by Pew, the Hispanics accounted for a majority of U.S. population growth over the last decade.
The community’s growth is slightly smaller in Minnesota, with the largest increases taking place in smaller states with limited Hispanic populations such as South Dakota, as well as the southern U.S., which includes Hispanic-heavy Texas and Florida. Still, both statewide and in Rice County, approximately one in five new residents over the last decade has been Hispanic. That’s increased the share of Hispanic residents statewide to 5.6% — and it’s significantly higher in Rice County at 8.5%.
With the recent wave of Hispanic Minnesotans, Spanish has quickly become America’s de facto second language. More than 200,000 Minnesotans speak Spanish at home, including nearly 4,000 Rice County residents.
In 2010, just over 250,000 were counted in the census, more than four times the 1990 total. Still, St. Paul-based nonprofit Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research believes even that figure may be a significant undercount. HACER’s estimates suggested that as many as 80,000 Latino Minnesotans were not counted in the census. Many of the uncounted are undocumented immigrants, who are eligible and encouraged to participate, so as to get an accurate count and full need-based federal funding.
Participation needed
According to the state, each uncounted person costs the state approximately $28,000 in lost federal aid over a decade. Overall, Minnesota did a pretty good job in delivering a strong count in 2010, with a response rate of 81%, besting every other state in the nation.
Still, counting those additional Hispanic Minnesotans would have made more than $2 billion in federal aid available over the decade. Instead, state and local governments have had to make do with less aid for health care, education, roads, emergency services and social programs.
Achieving a full count could gain additional importance this year as the state struggles to keep its eighth congressional seat. Last time, it held onto the seat by less than 10,000 people, thanks to the high census response rate. It’s being challenged to hold onto that seat once again and initial estimates suggested that the seat is likely to disappear. Meanwhile, the two biggest gainers in terms of representation are likely to be Texas and Florida, thanks largely to their growing Hispanic population.
In Faribault, city leaders knew they had a challenge on their hands with regard to achieving a robust count of local Hispanic residents. Reaching them was a top priority of the Faribault Complete Count Committee’s Hard to Reach subcommittee.
The committee got off to an auspicious start, attending at least one event per month, securing the funding needed to to advertise in not one but three languages and making plans to meet local Hispanics in the churches that often serve as their cultural hubs. Further outreach efforts were organized by local community activist Cynthia Gonzalez, who had first organized a local volunteer organization, Community without Borders, in 2016 with an eye to increasing Hispanic turnout locally in that year’s presidential election.
However, the committee ran into several major barriers. The most obvious and far-reaching was obviously the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the committee to largely eschew person-to-person contact and meetings in favor of outreach by phone.
Lack of trust
The other highly troublesome barrier is the lack of trust many Hispanics feel toward the federal government. Julie Olson, who chairs the Hard to Reach subcommittee, said it’s for this reason that Hispanics have proven the hardest group to reach. That’s quite remarkable considering that the federal government didn’t even produce materials in Somali, posing a significant barrier for outreach. However, thanks to Somali Community Resettlement Services’s efforts, translated forms have been made available locally.
All in all, Olson has said it’s often been easier to make the case to Somalis that their participation is needed to ensure federal funding. Many Hispanics, by contrast, fear that providing information to a government agency could lead to their deportation.
“When we’ve been talking to people, they think that their information could be used by the federal government against them,” said Gonzalez. “That’s why it’s been really hard to include that population in the census.”
Assistant City Administrator Heather Slechta, the Complete Count Committee’s staff liaison, took care to emphasize that strict protections exist under federal law that prevent not only federal agencies but also local governments from accessing specific census responses.
Under the law, personally identifiable information reported to the Census Bureau must be kept confidential for 72 years. Still, an analysis from the University of Chicago and Associated Press showed that a third of Americans have little to no confidence their information will stay private.
The number of Hispanics skeptical of the census is particularly high and rose after the Trump Administration proposed adding a citizenship question to the census. While that proposal was struck down by the Supreme Court on largely procedural grounds, distrust remains.
That move combined with the administration’s hard line approach to immigration has unnerved many area Hispanic, said Claudia Garcia, a former co-president of the Faribault Diversity Coalition. She expects dampened participation as a result.
“I think there will be some (additional participation), but I’m not sure if it will be as big of an impact as people are projecting,” she said.