Home Free for a Year winner announced Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook Author email Jan 2, 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brenna Madrid from Minot, North Dakota, is the winner of APG's Home Free for a Year national sweepstakes. The contest, which ran from Nov. 13-Dec. 20, 2019, offered the winner free rent or mortgage for a year up to $15,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesJames 'Jim' BloomquistWarrant WatchPhyllis E. GrantMinnesota Court of Appeals overturns revenge porn lawCOURT REPORT: Convicted dealer charged again with drug possessionMark HansenSuspensions on the decline at Faribault Middle, poor grades a concernBuckeye: Home for banker's family, troubled youth and now women in crisisYEAR IN REVIEW: 12 months of growth and opportunityJames "Jim” Bloomquist Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jan 2 Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis) Thu, Jan 2, 2020 Jan 2 Faribault High School Class of 1965 Thu, Jan 2, 2020 Jan 2 FSHS Class of 1965 get together Thu, Jan 2, 2020 Jan 2 Baby Stop Thu, Jan 2, 2020 Jan 2 Burger and wings night Thu, Jan 2, 2020 Around the Web What we learned in our first visit with GM Ryan Pace since before Bears' disappointing 2019 campaign Collins: Penn State showed running back rotation can work Tom Oates: Badgers waste opportunity on national stage with uncharacteristic play in Rose Bowl loss U.S. senate candidate, Mike Franken, to stop in Cerro Gordo County this weekend Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists