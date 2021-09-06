Marty Duncan didn’t quite know what to do with himself when his wife, Carolynn Duncan, died Sept. 30, 2019.
“I grieved deeply for a year,” he said. “It’s hard to even think about her without getting emotional.”
After 53 years of marriage, Marty had lost the love of his life, and while he still had family and friends, including their kids Derek and Darcy, he no longer had that one person he could always count on to be there. His grief could only be interrupted through his writing.
“I had something to say the day after she died. That became the first poem, Oct. 1, 2019,” Marty said. “That’s what got me started, and I’ve just carried on from there. After about four months, I wrote songs of regret, then songs of love, then songs of hope.”
It all came together to create Marty’s sixth published book “To My Love: Songs of Regret, Love and Hope.” The book is on sale now at amazon.com and is available on Kindle.
The first poem of the book sums up what’s inside.
“Carolynn was my loving wife… I did not love her enough… That’s regret.
“She smiled and cared for us all… We hugged each other daily… That’s love.
“We were joined and lived… And still we see the future… That’s hope.
“Our spirits will be joined once again… In the great divine Spirit… That’s karma.”
Marty, who grew up in Faribault, served as a superintendent for five different school districts, and now lives retired in St. Peter. He met Carolynn at Minnesota State University, Mankato. She taught music, both elementary and secondary, for 40 years.
“I went to a lot of concerts, and I don’t regret it,” Marty said.
He remembers their first encounter fondly.
“A long light blue dress and blonde hair at a dance at Mankato,” Marty said. “I saw Carolynn, and it’s the cliche, but it’s the truth — across the dance floor, and I went over to her and said, ‘I noticed you’re here by yourself.’ She said ‘Yes, I was on a blind date and he never showed up.’ That was his tough luck.”
The two were engaged to marry only two weeks later. Their first date was kicking leaves, walking around the Gustavus Adolphus College campus in St. Peter and the second date, they drove up a hill and parked the car.
“We were talking and talking, and I said, ‘I just know we’re bound to be together,’ and she said, ‘It’s funny, I had the same feeling,’” Marty recalled. “And I said ‘Is that good enough?’ and she said ‘ Yes’ and I said ‘Will you marry me?’ and she said ‘Yes.’”
The couple went on to raise a family and live together for over five decades. Marty said it was never rocky between the two, even when things at work were difficult.
“We laughed a lot,” Marty said. “She never chastised for me for getting too full of myself.”
Throughout the book, Marty details his stages of grief, remembrance, love and hope in written words. An ode to his wife that he wanted to share, to put out in the world.
“Some of it was hard, but then I thought, ‘You know what, I want some people to know my sweetheart,’” Marty said. “I can’t say it any other way: ‘My sweetheart of 53 years.’”