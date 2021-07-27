When Duane Schlobohm brought his accordion to play Christmas carols for the Stephen Ministries group about seven years ago, he didn’t know it would lead to the formation of the local band: Accordions on Fifth.
The Faribault resident is joined in the group by several others: Howard Bode, who lives between Medford and Faribault and played with the group since its beginning, but is currently taking a year off; rural Nerstrand residents Jim and Sandy Treblehorn, who joined about three years ago and rural Northfielder Cindy Hausmann.
Though Schlobohm, Hausmann and Bode knew each other before forming the band through Trinity Lutheran Church, their friendships grew deeper once they began playing together. After discovering the common accordion connection in 2013, the trio took classes from Ken Mahler of Accordion Heaven in St. Paul. While they only had a few years of lessons to build on, Bode said they were surprised with what they were able to learn. Participating in classes about every three weeks, Bode said it was also a nice social outing for the group of retirees.
“We’d go for lessons in the morning and go for lunch afterward,” said Bode. “After we started getting a little better at it, we asked to play out for a few things. We got better as time went on.”
Over the years, the group has played at various senior centers and other smaller events. Most recently, the group of Schlobohm, Hausmann and Treblehorn played at the Rice County Fair. The band began playing spiritual church music, it they spread its wings and dipped into the bluegrass, patriotic, rock ‘n’ roll, polka and the waltz world.
Above all, Schlobohm says they play to have fun. He feels blessed to have picked up the accordion again, adding that it has been an excellent hobby.
Schlobohm particularly enjoys the group’s Monday morning practices, complete with coffee, snacks and fellowship. He’s found that they have similar common interests, like having some role in agriculture and belonging to the same church.
“We are at the age where we all enjoy being together. We learn from one another, I missed that over COVID,” said Schlobohm. “We’re about people, we like the people, we like to visit. We enjoy that part of the music and the ministry of interacting with folks, making them feel good.”
Hausmann, who took lessons as a child and lost interest in ninth grade, enjoys playing with others, especially since playing on her own doesn’t seem to accomplish much. She also particularly enjoys the practice sessions, and playing music that resonates with residents in nursing homes. Once she began playing again, Hausmann was surprised with how much came back to her. She said she was even able to get the same lesson books she had when she was younger.
Jim Treblehorn joined that after running into Bode, both were looking to purchase an accordion at an auction. Previously playing with the Rochester Accordion Band, Treblehorn likes the shorter drive to practices/performances. He personally enjoys seeing the elderly respond to the music by tapping their hands/feet. First playing the accordion in eighth grade, Treblehorn also took a hiatus from playing and picked it back up later in his life. He personally likes accordion music and playing it for the older generation. Jim’s wife, Sandy, sings for the band on occasion and handles the announcing.
Bode finds several benefits in playing the accordion, even when just practicing.
“Even if you don’t play out, it’s a great mind builder. It’s the thing that keeps you learning, it’s so rewarding to hear yourself make music,” said Bode. “One of the keys for us to get better was playing with each other. We had to learn to make our music blend with other accordions.”
Bode encourages others not to be afraid to start playing an instrument, no matter their age.
“It adds a whole new dimension to your life. You can start learning music at any stage in life,” added Bode.