The Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission is establishing a public online database of downtown Central Avenue buildings to help facilitate needed repairs while providing a public reference tool.
The city's Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen said approximately 75 buildings are included in the targeted area, covering five blocks of Central Avenue. She noted the database could help facilitate needed repairs, including aesthetic storefront alterations or fixes to structural issues. The project is slated to take place next year and includes associated software and platform work. Clausen noted a project cost has not been identified. She expects the HPC to evaluate its 2022 budget and possibly receive grant funding.
The plan is for the commission's Chair Lyn Rhein to tackle the 100 block; Member Sam Temple will handle the 200 block; David Sauer is tasked with the 300 block; Cori Weems is undertaking the 400 block; and Ron Dwyer will work on the 500 block.
“This can help establish a baseline for what buildings look like and assist in evaluating changes over time,” Clausen said. “This could assist with being alert to potential maintenance issues and continue the photographic history of the downtown.”
The city already has 534 files on downtown buildings, nearby residential homes, and significant nearby architecture like the Faribault Viaduct and Bell Field at North Alexander Park. Those photos, taken in the early 1980s, are hard copies in city offices. Clausen noted staff also want to digitize that collection so residents can look up information on their homes and storefronts.
Weems, who compared the planned project to the online property database Beacon, said the work “would be a wonderful resource for our community.” She anticipates the offering will also include historical data and chances for people to contribute information. Weems said the idea came to her when she was sorting through old files in City Hall, adding she believes the plan is an important way to show the public why the history of the downtown district is being preserved.
“Faribault has come to appreciate its heritage more and more as time has gone on,” Weems said.
The HPC advises the city council and staff regarding issues related to the preservation of Faribault’s cultural, historical and architectural heritage, and is involved in education that highlights Faribault’s past. The HPC has undertaken other work recently to maintain the historic district, including considering the nomination of an expanded Faribault Commercial Historic District, Rice County to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Minnesota State Review Board approved the application last month, and the designation has been submitted to the National Parks Service for final approval.