Faribault’s City Council has accepted a $2 million Department of Natural Resources grant, enabling it to move ahead with a key infrastructure project designed to keep river water from flooding the city's wastewater treatment plant.
Thanks to funding included in last year’s state bonding bill, the city is set to complete the flood mitigation and bank stabilization project at the Water Reclamation Facility by October.
Minutes after accepting the needed funding Tuesday, the council moved to approve a contract with the low bidder to get the job done. The project was awarded to S.M. Hentges and Sons, with a bid less than $3,000 over the engineer’s estimate.
The Jordan-based construction firm will be awarded only a little over $3 million of a projected $4 million project cost. The remaining cost was doled out in separate contracts for engineering, design and administration services. The project is a permanent solution to what has been an ongoing challenge for the city over the last decade. In December 2010, floodwaters were so high that the wastewater treatment plant, which sits just east of the Straight River near its confluence with the Cannon, flooded.
The plant went offline for seven days and forced the city to pump untreated sewage, albeit very diluted with floodwater, directly into the river. Doing so is allowable under certain circumstances and with state authorization.
The economic concerns were just as serious, given the number of businesses that rely on heavy water usage in their daily operations. At the city’s request, Jennie-O Turkey Store closed for a week and Faribault Foods reduced its operations.
In both 2014 and 2016, the city and treatment plant dealt with high water, though neither incident was as serious as the 2010 event. Both times the city constructed temporary berms to keep water from the treatment plant and allow operations to continue as normal. However, the levees were hastily constructed which led to both structural and financial issues. Drainage and water ponding issues emerged, and Federal Emergency Management Administration guidelines barred the city from receiving assistance with the berm’s construction costs unless it was removed.
Funding for the city’s portion of the matching grant will come from the Sanitary Sewer Fund. As the city has prepared for the budget hit, City Public Works Director Travis Block has said he’s confident it won’t force other key projects to be delayed.
Included in the design phase will be 1,715 feet of flood barrier, including 995 feet of flood wall and 720 feet of levee along the west side of the facility. An eastern flood wall tieback and road closure system will also be built.
Along the eastern side of the Straight, 1,900 feet of stream bank would be stabilized. Improvements will also be made to the sanitary sewer structure that collects wastewater from the northern part of the city, enabling access it in the event of a flooding emergency.
Despite setbacks, both the DNR and the city remained interested in the project. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, who served as mayor during the three flooding incidents, made sure that the project was included on the Senate Capital Investment Committee’s Fall 2019 bonding tour.
Jasinski’s successor is also relieved to see the project completed. While flooding issues and general riverbank erosion may be exacerbated by climate change, Mayor Kevin Voracek said that the project should provide a solution that stands the test of time.
“We need to do this to protect our facilities,” he said.