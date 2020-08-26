With the COVID-19 pandemic turning the education system upside down, Faribault Public Schools, South Central College and the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce have had to rethink their increasingly successful career exploration programming.
Last year, they partnered with CareerForce to sponsor the Faribault Works Job Fair. An all-day event for students who have expressed interest in engineering and manufacturing, the job fair connected nearly 200 students with the city’s manufacturers. Part of Salute to Manufacturer’s Week, the job fair was designed to provide a boost to local area businesses struggling to recruit employees amid a workforce shortage, along with students longing to enter the workforce with a good paying job and minimal debt.
With a large group gathering like a job fair out of the question, the Chamber, FPS and SCC have partnered to try something new, in an attempt to enable students to access many of the same resources from behind the safety of their computer screen.
South Central’s Candy Laven said that even with the recent economic downtown, many local companies are on the lookout for good local workers and have been eager to participate.
“We’re doing what we can to help out,” she said. “Companies need employees and are willing to change the way that they connect with students.”
Instead of one in-person job fair, the virtual job fair will be held over the course of the semester. Students will have the option of watching a video at the beginning of the week with a local business owner, discussing what it would be like to work at their business. Students interested in learning more will have the option to participate in a video call with the same business later in the week. Faribault Public Schools Service Learning Coordinator Brian Coleman said that the goal is to feature at least one business per week.
In addition to local businesses, Coleman said that the format could easily be expanded to include alumni interested in sharing information about their careers Traditionally, the district holds an alumni career fair with 20 to 30 alum, but like an in-person job fair, that isn’t currently feasible.
“We’re hopeful this could reach a broader alumni range, including a lot of people who might not have been able to participate in person,” he said.
Already, the Chamber has been working hard to coordinate interviews with local businesses. Laven said she’s optimistic that the project may be rolled out sometime around the first part of October, though the Chamber’s Casie Steeves wasn’t as sure of the timing.
While the pandemic may have driven the shift toward offering more resources for students online, the trend may well continue even after it's over. Laven said that the virtual format is likely to come with both limitations and opportunities.
"The more avenues that you have available for students, the better," she said.
While the pre-COVID job market was generally considered robust across the state, Faribault led the way thanks to its large and growing manufacturing industry centered around companies like Daikin Applied, SageGlass, Faribault Foods and MRG Tool and Die.
By contrast, local schools have been dramatically affected by COVID. After abruptly switching to online learning when the pandemic hit, Faribault High School is preparing to embark on a “hybrid learning” plan for this school year with students attending in-person classes two days per week
At South Central College, learning will take place via multiple modes, tailored to the needs of the subject matter while ensuring minimal risk. The college’s President, Dr. Annette Parker, said that most will take place online.
While children and adolescents are the lowest risk age group in terms of dying from the virus, they can easily spread it to older family members. Increasingly, questions are being raised about the long term health effects of even mild COVID cases.