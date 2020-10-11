A Minneapolis man who traded methamphetamine for firearms with an undercover agent has been charged with three felonies in state District Court.
Nehemiah “Nemo” Jolami Edris, 22, was charged Oct. 5 with first-degree aggravated controlled substance and firearm, first-degree drug sale and possessing a firearm after being convicted for a crime of violence as a juvenile.
The charges stem from two incidents in which Edris sold methamphetamine to an undercover South Central Drug Investigation Unit agent. According to the criminal complaint, Edris first met with the agent Sept. 4 in the parking lot of an Owatonna business and sold him just over one ounce of meth for $850. During that deal, Edris told the agent that he would be interested in trading drugs for firearms, according to the complaint.
Court documents show Edris contacted the agent again on Sept. 23 asking specifically for a “Draco,” a civilian variant of an AK-47 pistol. At that time, Edris reportedly asked the agent for a list of firearms available for trade, from which he selected six pistols and one semi-automatic SKS rifle.
According to the complaint, Edris and the agent met in the parking lot of a Medford business Oct. 2 to trade the firearms for 6 ounces of meth. After Edris accepted the firearms from the agent and handed over the drugs, Edris was arrested without incident.
Minnesota court records show Edris was has a prior conviction for possession of a firearm after being adjudicated as a juvenile in Hennepin County in 2018. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison, stayed for five years, and placed on five years of supervised probation. He was convicted of felony auto theft in 2019, also in Hennepin County, and sentenced to 15 months in prison, which was stayed for three years.
Edris’ bail was set at $250,000. He is currently being held at the Steele County Detention Center. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.