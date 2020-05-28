Growing up, Tami Schweisthal often referred to herself as “the police chief’s daughter” when she explained who she was.
As the daughter of the late Jerry Reuvers, Tami said, “Everyone seemed to know him and seemed to like him … He went out of his way to help people.”
Jerry died May 20 at age 81 of an ongoing medical condition. His funeral was Thursday at Divine Mercy Catholic Church.
Born to Anthony and Harriet Reuvers on Jan. 6, 1939, Jerry was one of 12 children. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 1956 after attending a country school through eighth grade. He and his wife, Margaret, were married Nov. 5, 1960.
Jerry’s career with the Faribault Police Department began in 1964, and he moved up the ranks to assistant chief in 1971 and chief in 1983. He retired in 1989, after which he and his wife spent time in Arizona and at Leech Lake until her death. Jerry also volunteered by driving elderly community members to the Twin Cities for doctor appointments.
Retired Faribault Police officer Roger Johnson, said one of his fondest memories of Reuvers is the way he made him feel when he first moved to Faribault. Reuvers hired Johnson in 1980. New to town, Johnson said Reuvers invited him to supper his first day on the job to tell him about Faribault.
“He was professional and he was fair to me,” said Johnson. “He knew the community and he knew the people, and I think that really helped. He could talk to people.”
Tami, agreed that her dad knew how to approach people about a death or any other tough circumstance.
“It just seemed like in any type of situation, he knew what to say and how it needed to be said,” Tami said. “But he also had this humorous jokester side of him where he could just crack anybody up.”
Terry Reuvers, Jerry’s son, said his dad was also fair and honest.
“He never really took sides,” said Terry. “He was that neutral party that was able to settle a dispute, able to get people to come together and agree on things.”
Terry followed in his father’s footsteps to become a police officer in the Twin Cities. Now retired himself, Terry said his dad was a significant influence his career choice.
“It’s all about that serving and giving type attitude,” said Terry, who remembers volunteering at the Faribault State Hospital, where his mom worked. “… I think it was kind of in our family, the idea of helping other people.”
Apart from being a well-respected police officer, Terry said his dad was a great father who attended all his sporting events and took him fishing.
After her sporting events in junior high, Tami remembers walking to the former law enforcement center and waiting for her dad to finish work. This was a treat for her, to see the other officers at work.
“[My dad] was always there for me,” said Tami. “He had those crazy work hours, but when he wasn’t working, he was always there.”
Tami also recalls her dad bringing home a number of stray dogs, which they kept at their house for days or weeks at a time, sometimes longer.
Both Terry and Tami remember spending every Sunday with their dad’s siblings on their grandparents’ farm. Being so close with extended family, Terry said his aunts and uncles felt more like siblings.
The fact that Jerry’s funeral could be held in person, after weeks of virtual services, meant the world to Tami and Terry because it meant all their dad’s surviving siblings could attend.
Terry said his dad was especially a hit with his grandchildren, who “adored the heck out of him” and called him whenever something important happened because he took an interest in their lives.
“I’ve never seen a better grandfather and great-grandfather,” said Tami. “When he could be around them, he just smothered them with love.”
Both Terry and Tami said they talked to their dad almost every day up until his death.
“We had a really close relationship,” said Terry.
Added Tami: “I was so close to him. He was a great man.”