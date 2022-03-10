For some people living or working in the Central Business district, it is going to become a lot harder to battle the summer heat.
People in buildings without central air conditioning often rely on window air conditioning units and fans to stay cool and comfortable. This summer, that tried and true method will be out the window.
Starting May 1 window-mounted AC units, fans, and portable AC units with vent hoses will not be allowed over public right-of-ways in the Central Business District.
Not all window AC units will be prohibited. If the AC unit is over a road, sidewalk or other right-of-way, it has to be relocated. If the unit is over a parking lot or on the back side of a building and not visible from the street, it can stay.
Mayor Kevin Voracek explained the reasoning:
“The original discussion was that they were unsightly and unsafe,” he said. “When we passed this, there had been a number of units that had fallen, not in Faribault, and injured people. We implemented the change and made a five year moratorium.”
The council agreed nearly five years ago to implement regulations prohibiting renters and property owners from having window AC units over public right-of-ways. But they put a five-year moratorium on the implementation. As that moratorium come close to an end, the City Council recently reviewed the plan one last time before it goes into effect.
“There were some questions asked, and one council member had seen one fall out of a window recently, but no one was hurt,” Voracek said of the review during a March 1 City Council workshop. “No changes were made.”
Before May 1, people using window AC units within the Central Business District should make sure that their chosen location will meet the requirements set forth by the council.
“I am not sure what is being sent out,” Voracek said. “Typically, we send out a warning before issuing a violation. There has been five years for businesses to make the switch.”
While the regulation has been justified by safety concerns, aesthetics of the downtown area also are a concern. Voracek said he feels the city is safer and more visually appealing when there are no AC units hanging over the sidewalks.
“We’re always trying to figure out ways to beautify our downtown, and this is one way to make our community better,” he said. “Now you don’t need to worry if it’s an AC unit dripping or a bird flying over you.”