Faribault’s City Council has granted a developer who wants to build additional senior housing on the city’s south side another year to acquire funding for his project.
Councilors have long wanted to see development at the old Kmart site on 935 Faribault Road. Since the old Kmart closed in the late 1990s and the building was demolished, the site has been vacant aside from a deteriorating parking lot.
Given its prominent location, just off of Lyndale Avenue where northbound travelers enter the city from I-35, councilors have regarded the site as an eyesore in its current state, even though the owners have kept up basic maintenance. The council and city staff on Monday expressed hope that the new development could ease the region’s housing shortage. Area businesses have cited the shortage as a huge concern, which they say is contributing to an overall workforce shortage in the region.
Currently, developer John Cameron and his business partners have only built one of the buildings originally planned for the “Faribault Place” development. 90-unit Faribault Senior Living opened in spring 2011, but the recession put the rest of the plan on hold. Cameron then spent around two years working with city staff to tailor the rest of the project to the demands of the area’s housing market. The resulting proposal went through the city’s permit approval process and the council signed off on it at the end of 2016.
Cameron’s next phases of development will include the construction of two apartment buildings for seniors. One will be 80 units and house active “seniors” 55 and up. The other will have 60 units and include a memory care unit.
In addition to the senior living apartments, the new development will also include two additional buildings with a total of 28 townhomes, and a park with open space, a playground and a gazebo.
Given the site’s prominent location, several members of the council have been impatient to see the project get under way. Former Councilor John Rowan was particularly passionate about the project, regarding the site as an eyesore in its current state.
Noting the region’s shortage of affordable housing, Cameron has promised that a portion of the senior living will be affordable. The townhomes, on the other hand, will be strictly market rate.
However, Cameron hasn’t yet been able to get the state funding that he says is necessary to make the entire project viable. That’s forced him to seek permit extensions in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to avoid having to go through the permit process once again.
Cameron is planning on applying for funding once more, in hopes that more funding will be available now that several large projects in the Twin Cities have received aid. Despite the delays, the project still clearly enjoys strong council backing.