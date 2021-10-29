Before the COVID-19 pandemic, behavioral issues at Faribault Middle School were improving. With students back in their seats, those problems are back.
Faribault School Board members at the Oct. 26 meeting voted 6-0 to hire a dean of students for the middle school to take on behavioral issues that board members expressed concern were significantly disrupting education. As of Friday, the position has been posted to the school system’s website.
An adjustment period
School Board member Courtney Cavellier began the discussion by saying that many of the behavioral problems Faribault Middle School is dealing with are being dealt with in school systems across the country.
“Kids have had a difficult year and a half, and there’s an adjustment period that’s going on,” Cavellier said, adding that Principal Joe Sage, who could not attend the meeting, recommended the dean of students position be reinstated to help with the problem.
School Board member John Bellingham said he was concerned about where the district stood in terms of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds provided by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act to spend through September 2024. Superintendent Todd Sesker said the goal is to use those funds while they’re available because they will disappear if they are not used.
“We’re pretty comfortable with where we are with the ESSER funds,” Sesker said.
School Board member Carolyn Treadway said that while she is in favor of the dean of students position being added, she is also concerned about the same behavior being witnessed in Faribault’s elementary school buildings. She said that administrators there are “overwhelmed” and suggested Sesker look into providing support to the elementary administration too, though she admitted it’s “difficult” to consider adding more administrative positions.
“This is the most difficult year I’ve heard from teachers, support staff and administration,” she said.
Sesker said he would look into funding for elementary administration.
School Board member Chad Wolff expressed support for the dean of students position, saying that if the district doesn’t “get a handle on behavior this year, it will only continue into future years.”
“We don’t have a choice,” he said.
A return on investment
Sesker pointed out that the school system’s interventions into behavioral issues at the middle school were successful in prior years and expressed hope that the district could claw back those improvements with a new dean of students.
Indeed, according to data presented by Director of Teaching Ryan Krominga in December 2019, attendance for the 2018-19 school year at Faribault Middle School was up to 84%, an increase from 80% the prior year. Suspensions also dropped dramatically, with around 500 in-school suspensions being issued in the first quarter of 2017-18 compared to just over 200 in the first quarter of 2019-20. Out-of-school suspensions dropped from 69 in the first quarter of 2019-20 compared to 25 in the first quarter of 2018-19.
Sesker emphasized that the primary focus of the district is to continue focusing on “positive restorative justice” as a way of curbing bad behavior. That means helping students understand what they’ve done wrong and having them compensate by doing something positive for the school. The goal is to enhance the relationship between school staff and families to stop bad behavior from occurring in the future.
Unfortunately, he went on, students and staff are now dealing with more serious mental health and environmental challenges as they readjust to in-person school. The district is still “trying to instill this positive behavior with students, but right now, the positive behavior is not there,” he said, adding that the dean position might be necessary to prevent some of the worst disruptions to learning.
Assistant Principal Joel Young, standing in for Sage, said that adding the position would be a “return on investment” in that it would allow other administrators to do their own jobs more effectively without having to supervise students. The dean could also work with teachers on classroom management strategies and coordinate work with counselors and social workers.
Before going to a vote, Young said he wanted to make sure that the discussion over behavioral problems at the middle school wasn’t “painting a picture that the middle school’s not safe.”
“Our middle school has fewer big conflicts per day or month than a typical family with siblings,” he joked. He added that young learners are facing a significant learning curve with in-person education on top of the mental health problems and challenges that always crop up when students enter middle school, pandemic or no pandemic.
“Middle school’s a tough time,” he said. “This dean position will hopefully allow us to manage that.”