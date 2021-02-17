Major transitions could be coming to three Faribault elementary schools as well as the district's Area Learning Center as soon as this fall.
Declining enrollment and inadequate state funding has once again has the district making large budget adjustments, this time totaling $2.2 million. While seeking creative ways to capitalize on resources, the Faribault School Board agreed to keep student-centered learning, mental health and equity at the forefront of its decision-making process. A solution that pleases everyone is proving hard to come by.
The board will make final decisions on two major transitions in the district at two different board meetings. The first, consideration of moving the Faribault Area Learning Center to the high school building, is scheduled for Monday’s board meeting. Meanwhile, a committee of parents, education leaders, administration and staff will explore the possibility of transitioning the elementary schools to a choice school model. Approval of that decision is scheduled for April.
That could involve an extended school year calendar option, which shortens the summer break to allow for periodic breaks during the academic year, and/or divide the buildings according to grade levels. If the board approves, Superintendent Todd Sesker said Jefferson would serve pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, Roosevelt would serve early childhood through grade two and Lincoln would serve grades three through five. With the choice model, Jefferson may also follow an extended school year calendar.
In addition, the board has a list of possible reductions to examine. The list includes cutting teaching positions: five elementary, four middle school and three between the ALC and FHS.
The reduction at the elementary level impacts classroom sizes, so the choice model could keep numbers similar to what they were before the pandemic: around 20 students per kindergarten and first-grade class and 27 per second- through fifth-grade class.
At Monday's meeting, Faribault Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran presented community feedback on the extended school year calendar. Seventy-nine parents, representing preschool through fifth grade, responded to the survey last week. According to her findings, 40% of the surveyed parents expressed an interest in the extended school year calendar while 74% wanted more information. Additionally, Corcoran said the survey found a particularly strong interest from families of color.
The choice school model has generated mixed reactions from the board, but most gave their support. Board member Richard Olson prefers neighborhood schools in which students attend the same building from kindergarten to fifth grade.
“I’ve had calls asking, ‘Why are we moving so much?’” Olson said. “You move to a neighborhood because you want to go to that school. I don’t like all this transition; I really don’t. I don’t think it’s good for the students or the parents.”
While she likes the neighborhood school model, Board member Courtney Cavellier said it isn't sustainable and considers it inequitable when class sections aren’t split evenly. Roosevelt and Jefferson have experienced more of an enrollment decline than Lincoln.
Corcoran presented possible advantages to the choice model. Teachers in any particular grade level all working in one building could open the door for more staff collaborations and team-building opportunities. As students transition from second grade in one building to third grade in another school, they could also benefit from having multiple third-grade teachers helping with that transition.
Board member Carolyn Treadway and Chair Chad Wolff both supported the choice model.
“As much as families in Faribault have always experienced that traditional model, I think we owe it to our schools to be innovative and also make sure we bring our community along with us to help them understand how it better serves their children,” Treadway said. ‘It’s that education give and take piece that I am the most concerned about.”
Wolff, who's been through several rounds of budget cuts in his years on the board, pointed out that whatever reductions aren't approved this year will likely come up next year. He encouraged the board to “not let perfect get in the way of something good.”
ALC update
A possible reconfiguration of the Faribault Area Learning Center at Faribault High School generated a lengthy discussion at the Feb. 8 School Board meeting, but board members wanted more data. The transition would save the district an estimated $443,000, but board members wanted to know how that would impact students.
Since that meeting, FHS Principal Jamie Bente and Assistant Principal Joe Sage explored where within the building the ALC could be located, and 16 current students from the ALC offered their input on the transition.
If the ALC were to move to the high school, Bente said ALC students would have their own parking lot and separate entrances and exits. These students would be able to access the cafeteria, a computer lab and shop, and metals and welding classes. The transition could involve minimal construction.
While one particular hallway would be designated for ALC students, Bente said FHS students would still need access to that hallway to get to certain classes.
Adult Education Coordinator Cassie Ohnstad and Career and Equity Coordinator Brian Coleman interviewed 13 ALC seniors and three juniors to gauge their support for the reconfiguration. Ohnstad reported some students were in support while others were not.
Most students said they wanted to work, enter a training program or attend South Central College after high school, according to Ohnstad. The location of FHS in relation to SCC was an advantage some students noted.
Ohnstad found that students overall like the ALC's small class sizes, welcoming environment and teachers. They want these things to stay the same if the program moves to the high school, she said. While some liked the idea of seeing former classmates again and having closer access to certain classes and electives, others saw no advantage. Disadvantages like crowdedness and peer pressure from old groups of friends to make poor decisions were noted. A couple of students, who will have graduated by next school year, reported having negative experiences at FHS and wanted a fresh start at the ALC.
ALC Director Vonna Dinse also presented possible advantages to the shift. She noted an increase of support services to ALC students like English learner services, custodial services during the day, health services and more access to Fernbrook, which provides mental health services to the district.
As students complete the Ninth Grade Academy program, which involves smaller class sizes, Assistant Principal Sage pointed out the seamless transition those students could have if they wanted to continue with small class sizes within the ALC program on the same campus.
A counselor position was also included in the reduction list originally, but seeing the value of having more mental health resources for vulnerable students during the transition, the board took it off the list. Instead, the district will backfill $74,000 in annual funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The district will have access to that funding for one year.