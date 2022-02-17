...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwesterly winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central into south and west central
Minnesota, including the Metro.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A Faribault man is accused of physically and sexually abusing two children and threatening them not to tell anyone.
Ricardo Ortiz, 43, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Wednesday in Rice County District Court.
Two girls reported in December Ortiz would hit them with a belt, his hands and other objects. One girl said he hits them with “anything he finds,” a court complaint alleges.
One girl reportedly received a black eye in one of the assaults and Ortiz kept her home from school for two weeks so he would not get into trouble.
In January, the girls disclosed Ortiz also had been sexually abusing them, the charges allege. The sexual assaults included rape, they said, and started when one girl was 10 years old and the other girl was 7 years old.
The girls said Ortiz would threaten to hurt them if they told anyone about the sexual assaults. One of the girls told two people, after which Ortiz allegedly choked her and threatened to kill her. The girl said she then told the people she had lied, because she was scared of being further harmed.
Two people confirmed to a Faribault police detective the girl had reported sexual abuse to them but later recanted. They did not contact authorities.
Ortiz was summoned to make a first court appearance on March 2.
He was multiple prior assault convictions, in Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.