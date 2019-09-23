The days when preschool was offered strictly to 4-year-olds, and only in one setting, are long gone.
These days, Faribault Public Schools’ Early Childhood program offers opportunities for newborns, parents, and any child under 5. Offerings are extended to children with special needs and those who speak English as a second language. And it’s not just in the classroom — it’s practically anywhere.
Cindy Magnuson, who has directed Early Childhood programs for several districts, including Faribault, believes Minnesota values Early Childhood programming more than any other state.
“The state provides lots of funding, not just to kids who walk through the doors, but also so teachers can go to them,” said Magnuson.
Early Childhood home visits in particular helped Faribault parent LaTisha Koziolek. When her adopted son, Ray, was only 6 months old, ECFE teacher Lisa Engbrecht and physical therapist Sherri Ernste began making home visits. Concerned about her son’s motor skills and overall development, Koziolek received support from Engbrecht and Ernste every couple of weeks, coordinating with her work schedule.
“They talk about everything with you, lay out a plan, and every time I had a question about the best way to do something, they gave me so many ideas,” said Koziolek.
Ray began attending preschool at McKinley two days a week as a 2-year-old and adjusted to the new environment after recognizing Engbrecht in the building. Now, as a 3-year-old, he can’t wait to go to preschool half days Monday through Thursday.
“One of his biggest challenges has been in speech, and since starting at school, I can’t even keep up with everything he can say now,” said Koziolek. “… I think it’s going to benefit him greatly in the long run because he’s slowly acclimating, getting better at being around a larger group of kids.”
From the community to the classroom
Four large programs exist under the umbrella of Early Childhood in Faribault: Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE), Early Childhood Screening, Help Me Grow and Falcon’s Nest preschool. Within these areas, there are opportunities for musical and artistic expression, family outings and ever expanding community partnerships.
According to Magnuson, Faribault Early Childhood Family Education has especially become more community-based. At River Bend Nature Center, outdoor programming is available to young children as the naturalists become teachers. Through a program called Mother Goose Time, made possible by Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, daycare providers in Faribault receive boxes full of educational material each month and have an opportunity to make optional teacher visits. Allina Health and Rice County Public Nursing partner with ECFE for Baby Stop, which offers guidance to parents with infants 0 to 8 weeks old. ECFE also partners with Faribault Community School for parenting talks and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) classes. Later this winter, Buckham Memorial Library children’s librarian Deni Buendorf will help introduce ECFE at the library.
With these opportunities, Early Childhood reaches families in a variety of ways, in a variety of places. All these offerings, said Magnuson, ultimately aim to prepare children for a scholastic setting.
Social and emotional development
At Falcon's Nest preschool, offered at McKinley Early Childhood Center, Roosevelt and Jefferson Elementary schools and the Faribault Education Center, children learn more than letters and numbers. By learning how to behave in a classroom, share toys and manage anger, children become better prepared for kindergarten.
“We have to give them skills to interact with other kids, then the social and academic skills always come,” said Sheryl Tinaglia, 22-year Faribault Early Childhood employee who currently teaches all-day preschool for 4-year-olds.
Tinaglia said she gets positive feedback from kindergarten teachers who easily identify which children attended preschool before starting elementary school.
Aligning much of its curriculum with the Faribault elementary schools', Early Childhood educators introduce phrases for redirecting behavior that children will continue hearing as they move into grade school. Some examples include “Eyes are watching,” “Bodies are calm,” and “Ears are listening.”
Academics remain an important part of the Early Childhood curriculum. Tinaglia said teachers use a multi-domain to help students gain literacy, math, social studies and science as well as fine-motor skills. A program called Handwriting Without Tears gives children the proper vocabulary to describe the letters they write.
Play is essential for these young learners too, said Tinaglia. Especially for children in the all-day classes, the school day includes a full hour of free play. Since teachers arrange their classrooms in a way that promotes learning in every corner, every game and toy introduces opportunities for children to better understand the world around them as well as they develop new skills.
Through state funding, Magnuson said Early Childhood staff members receive Pyramid Model training, which shows them how to set up a classroom environment that allows children to cultivate social/emotional skills. In a calming corner, for example, it might help a child articulate his needs by holding an “I’m angry” card.
“It’s great the state recognizes that need, and there’s financial backing,” said Magnuson. “A large number of schools are doing it … to have that is a real gift.”
As teachers, paraprofessionals and therapists observe the children play, they introduce new learning games when appropriate, said Magnuson. For example, if it’s evident a child doesn’t understand the concept of rhyming, the teacher might expose him or her to a rhyming game or book.
Another unique aspect of the Early Childhood program, Magnuson noted, is that children become exposed to large vocabulary words. Instead of learning from flashcards, their engagement in activities naturally introduces new words. This goes for English Learner students as well, who at the preschool level easily learn English as a second language by simply becoming immersed in their environment.
Special education
Many social and emotional expectations apply to students receiving special education as well. Falcon's Nest special education teacher Wendy Susen said she helps her students accept “no” as an answer, take turns and hang up their coats among other tasks that encourage them to practice independence.
“And I do think our children enter kindergarten with those skills that help make them successful,” said Susen. “Actually, I know they do. Our teachers work really, really hard.”
Melding Early Childhood with special education began in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Susen recalls. Treating each child in the special education department as an individual, staff meet with students who have identified developmental needs at home and/or in the classroom, depending on their circumstances and parents’ preferences.
The beauty of Early Childhood, she said, is that even when students come together to participate in the same activity, there still have opportunities for personal growth within the inclusive setting. At a sensory activities table, for example, Susen might help one child develop his hand strength as another learns to follow directions.
Within the 3- to 5-year-old population at Falcon’s Nest preschool, teachers, paras and therapists use an observational tool on each child in the room. That way, the educators in the room can attend to any child who needs attention.
“There isn’t a ‘them’ or ‘us’ — these are all our children,” said Susen. “It is seamless. You never know the discipline area of the staff in the room; what you know is these adults are interacting with all the children. Whoever is working with the child, if there is something that needs to be supported, that teacher does it.”
Changing times
Tinaglia has observed that what was expected of kindergartners many years ago has since become criteria for preschool students. It comes down to meeting the Minnesota standards, called Early Childhood Indicators of Progress.
One major change in the way children learn, which has made teaching easier in some ways and more difficult in other ways, is the use of technological devices. Tinaglia believes children’s attention spans have become shorter with the evolution of technology. Over the years, she said she and other staff members have “gotten smarter” about teaching their students to listen and focus.
Susen pointed out that most of her students already played with their parents’ cell phones or used an iPad before joining her class for 3-year-olds. Since students likely spend enough time in front of screens at home, she instead focuses on hands-on activities like building and dramatic storytelling.
On the Early Childhood level, each classroom has five to six iPads. Use of these devices is limited to less than 10 minutes per day. Some teachers have Smartboards in their classrooms, but even these devices are coupled with activities that promote movement.
Recognizing that children need downtime, Tinaglia finds it fortunate that her all-day preschool students still have time to play as making time for play has become more of a challenge for kindergarten teachers. How to allow more playtime for kindergartners while meeting state expectations is an ongoing conversation for teachers, she said.
According to Susen, everything in Early Childhood is an ongoing conversation.
“The greatest thing about education is we’re always changing, always learning, always reflecting on what we’ve done,” said Susen. “I’m really impressed with how things are. It’s a journey. But when you have good people looking at what’s best for children, the work is rewarding.”