A collaboration of area nonprofits made it possible for three local veterans and their families to have a merrier Christmas than they expected.
Following the annual flag ceremony held at the Faribault American Legion Dec. 15, the Combat Vet Motorcycle Association and Ride to Remember, both veterans helping veterans nonprofits, partnered with Redefine Recovery to present a multitude of gifts to these families and individuals. The donations were their way of saying “thank you.”
“It’s really cool because CVMA came from all over Minnesota to attend this event and present these families with amazing things,” said Tracy Sunde, founder and CEO of Redefine Recovery, a nonprofit that works with those with substance abuse and whose lives have been impacted by substance abuse. “… I think we all cried.”
Kirk Mansfield of Operation 23 to Zero first recommended the nonprofits adopt Faribault veteran Jessica Keeley, a single mom with two boys. Keeley had an $800 home maintenance project come up, and the participating donors showered her family with gift cards for necessities as well as presents for her sons.
Adam Bertram, owner of Thee Dragon’s Lair Tattoo in Owatonna, also donated a gift certificate for Keeley to get a tattoo — something Sunde found out Keeley would appreciate.
“It was so much more and so unexpected,” said Keeley. “… It was a huge blessing, and the timing and everything was just unbelievable.”
Keeley said her sons were eager to go back to school and tell their classmates what happened over the weekend.
“They were beyond floored that people would come and help complete strangers,” she said.
“Her boys are amazing,” said Sunde. “I think we got them absolutely everything on their Christmas list … One wanted Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and the other wanted McNuggets from McDonald’s. They’re not wanting crazy extravagant things.”
Sunde also wanted to recognize Rick Copp, a Faribault veteran who served in the US Marine Corps in the 1970s and now contributes to Operation 23 to Zero.
“He would give his last dollar to anyone in need,” said Sunde. “I thought it would be nice to do something special for him. He thought he was just coming to participate, but we gave him gift cards for groceries and gas.”
Said Copp: “It took me completely by surprise, but it was a good time.”
In the midst of searching for another veteran family to honor, Sunde received a message from Deanna Duffee of Owatonna. Her sister had died, leaving her veteran husband, Brad Alto, to raise their two daughters on his own. Ride to Remember then adopted the family.
“It was amazing, like a miracle,” said Duffee. “I am shocked that people will come together and just take care of vets.”
After posting about Alto’s situation on Facebook, Sunde found even more support for the cause, including Virginia van Sluis, chair of the Veterans Committee at the Faribault Elks Lodge, who pulled together a few hundred dollars in clothes for both of Alto’s daughters as well as gift cards for groceries and gas.
Area businesses also stepped up to contribute to the project. Daikin Applied in Faribault donated $500 to Redefine Recovery to go to the families.
Another major donation came from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Real Estate in Owatonna. Jennifer Fielding, who works at the business, initially sent Sunde a message that someone in her office wanted to contribute $20. Half an hour later, she called again and spoke about her two adult children in the military. After hearing Brad’s story in full, she wanted to do whatever she could to help him make ends meet. She took up a collection in her office and ultimately donated almost $400 in cash. She and another employee, Sandra McConn Halla, attended the event at the American Legion to give their donation to the family.
Renee Bloom who has a nonprofit dental organization, donated toothbrushes and toothpaste as well as body wash, shampoo and conditioner.
“It was just really shocking to see … how many amazing people are out there that will just do whatever they can to help other people in our community,” said Sunde.