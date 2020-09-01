A local man was killed Tuesday when his car crossed the center line and was struck by an oncoming pickup, according to Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn.
The crash occurred at 1 p.m. southwest of Shieldsville on the 8000 block of Dodd Road, about 1 mile south of Hwy. 21. Christopher Lee Chappuis, 28, of Faribault, was ejected from his vehicle, a Honda Civic, Dunn wrote in a Tuesday evening release, and pinned under a Ford truck. He was declared dead at the scene.
The truck driver, Jason Robert Holicky, 42, of Kilkenny, was treated at the scene, then transported by ambulance District One Hospital in Faribault. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that the Honda had been westbound on Dodd Road, lost control in a curve and crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with the eastbound Ford truck," said Dunn.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol on crash reconstruction.
Kilkenny Fire/Rescue, North Ambulance, Faribault Fire Department and the Rice County Coroner’s office also assisted at the scene.