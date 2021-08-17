For over a decade, the Friends of the Buckham Memorial Library talked about funding a plaza for the front of the city's library.
Kathy Sandberg, outgoing president of the Friends of the Buckham Memorial Library, said the group tried to get bids years ago. But with no luck in that area, and no clear consensus of how the revamped plaza would function, the project took a while to take off.
Now, the plaza is complete and ready for an official grand opening celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday outside the library. The event includes live music by the Pan Handlers Steel Drum Band and Longtime Gone Bluegrass Band. Food will be available for purchase. The event will be family friendly, and alcohol and pet free.
Sandberg explained that two and a half years ago, the Friends board began talking in earnest about finding a use for the space in front of the library. The COVID-19 pandemic happened in the midst of the renewed discussion, and yet, it emphasized the importance of an outdoors space.
Aware of planned construction on Division Street and the library’s parking lot, Sandberg said the Friends wanted to work in conjunction with the city of Faribault in developing a timeline for the proposed plaza. Library Director Delane James also supported the project.
“I have to say Delane James was, is, an invaluable asset, and the city staff have been wonderful,” Sandberg said. “The Lions Club has shown a strong interest in what we’ve been doing. We will eventually look for more financial support for the library plaza, but we’re most excited to welcome people in.”
Last summer, the community also gave input on how the plaza would function. Not all of the input from the community has been implemented, at least not at once, but Sandberg said there’s still more to come with the outdoors space. There will eventually be furnishings like permanent fixtures for playing games, and some of the tables will be wheelchair accessible. Trash and recycling receptacles will be added to the plaza as well. For phase two, a project likely for next year, the plaza will have shade features.
“We wanted to respect the history and style of that space and have it coordinate well with the existing building,” Sandberg said of the historic library. “Then construction started and we were blessed with very mild, for the most part, winter weather, so the construction was able to go on. We were also able to get new limestone to replace what came off.”
Micki O’Flynn, one of many Friends of the Library Board members, hopes the grand opening creates enthusiasm around the library’s new entity. She said the plaza has been nicknamed Faribault’s Front Porch since it faces Central Avenue and provides an inclusive, neutral meeting spot.
“When I think of the many different races and ethnicities we have in Faribault, many people come from traditions with a common plaza and town square, and since this is so centrally located, perhaps this can become a town square for us,” said O’Flynn.