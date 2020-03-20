While the public’s attention has been consumed by the coronavirus pandemic, a much more familiar public health foe has been wreaking havoc for the last several months.
According to the just released weekly influenza report from the Minnesota Department of Health finds, the flu remains widespread in Minnesota. So far, more than 3,500 Minnesotans have been hospitalized for the virus, putting it on track to exceed most recent years.
The flu has hit south central Minnesota particularly hard, with 67 hospitalizations per 100,000 cases. That rate is significantly higher than other regions in greater Minnesota and included 20 hospitalizations in just the last week.
That’s concerning to public health officials trying to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy said that the longer flu season continues, the more it will sap resources that could go to fight coronavirus.
“The flu compounds the issue of the healthcare system being overwhelmed with COVID cases,” Shaugnessy said. “Many of the beds we could use to treat COVID patients are already filled with flu patients.”
Across the board, flu hospitalizations have been comparable to other years, with seniors the most at-risk demographic. However, this year’s flu season has hit one crucial demographic particularly hard: children.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitalization rates for children aged 0-4 have reached their highest on record, while hospitalization rates for school-age children have reached their highest levels in a decade.
In total, 145 children have died from the flu this season, including three in Minnesota. Nationally, the CDC says that a minimum of 22,000 have died and at least 370,000 have been hospitalized. This year’s flu season has proved particularly challenging because the most prominent type of the virus has changed. At first, a Type B flu strain was by far the most commonly reported, but it’s been overtaken by Type A in recent weeks.
That surprised public health experts, as the Type B strain doesn’t normally hit full stride until March or April. Type B tends to be most commonly reported among children, while Type A hits seniors particularly hard.
Preliminary numbers released by the CDC last month found that the effectiveness of the vaccine has been higher than over the last several years, but still only 45% overall. It’s proven more effective among children than adults, and more effective against Type B flu than Type A.
On a positive note, hospitalizations have decreased substantially from their peak three weeks ago, as we reach a point in the calendar when past flu seasons have tended to decline. Still, that continued decline is far from certain.
“We know that influenza is still circulating in our community,” Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst said. “People need to be aware that it is a very serious issue.”
In order to stop the spread of both coronavirus and the flu, public health officials are asking area residents to follow basic hygienic steps, in particular covering your cough and washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.
The flu and coronavirus can produce similar symptoms, including cough, fever and fatigue. However, COVID-19’s trademark symptom, shortness of breath, is not common among flu patients even though the flu is also a respiratory illness.