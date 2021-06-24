The rate of drownings and boating fatalities are higher than usual in Minnesota this year, leading those in the business of water safety to stress its importance.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported eight fatal drownings in its preliminary 2021 boating accident and drowning summary, as of June 13. In one of the most recent water-related incidents, a 2-year-old died Sunday of freshwater drowning in Coon Rapids .
Boating fatalities are also at a record high for June. According to the Minnesota DNR, nine boating-related fatalities as of June 16 is the most Minnesota has seen at this time of year in over one decade.
The DNR attributes the spike in water-related fatalities to increased water activities, as a result of higher temperatures. In a recent press release, the DNR outlined a few tips for staying safe around water, including avoiding the use of alcohol on boats and always wearing a life jacket.
Kevin O’Brien, aquatics supervisor at Faribault Family Aquatic Center, also stressed the importance of wearing a life jacket — and a properly fitting one.
“With wearing a life jacket comes the caveat of not assuming they’re 100% OK and effective,” O’Brien said. “Children still shouldn’t swim alone, and supervisors shouldn’t be on their cell phones.”
The DNR also recommends designating a “water watcher” whose only job is to supervise the safety of swimmers without looking at their cell phone or another distraction. DNR officials say: “Looking away even for a moment is enough time for tragedy to strike. Drowning often doesn’t involve yelling, screaming and waving of the arms. Rather, it often occurs silently.”
O’Brien encourages parents to talk to their children about water safety, whether they plan to swim in a stream, pool or lake. Parents could also enroll their children in swimming lessons, which are currently being offered at half price, thanks to an anonymous donor, O’Brien said. Sign-up is available by calling the Faribault Community Center or going online to bit.ly/faribaultswim. Fall registration begins in early August.
Following the state’s surge of water-related deaths, and addressing a lifeguard shortage, the Minnesota Senate approved a $220,000 water safety grant program to help low-income, at-risk children learn to swim. A comprehensive Legacy Finance bill was approved by the Senate Monday.
O’Brien said Faribault Parks and Rec won’t have access to the funding, but the Family Aquatic Center could still use more lifeguards. The hard part, he said, is for individuals to find the time to take the 19-hour training required for certification. At a training held last weekend, he said one out of the nine who attended were from Faribault while the rest were from other areas.
“Currently we have 26 lifeguards for the outdoor pool alone,” O’Brien said. “Usually we like to get to 30, so we’re about four to five short.”