Medford's new city leaders are facing a crisis, caused, according to city and state records, by years of neglect to the city's wastewater treatment plant. That neglect is being blamed for the April 2020 discharge of 40,000 gallons of organic biosolids into the Straight River, information that wasn't shared with the City Council and will further pinch an already tight city budget.
When he was elected in November, Mayor Danny Thomas said one of his top priorities would be considering options for the wastewater treatment plant's future, wanting to ensure that taxpayer dollars were being spent in the most efficient way possible. The city’s facility has been discussed for a number of years, specifically regarding a potential regional connection to either Faribault or Owatonna in an effort to support what the previous administration considered to be the city's inevitable growth.
But a month into his mayoral tenure, Thomas realized it was a larger issue than he initially realized. When the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency contacted Thomas on Jan. 28 regarding alleged state law violations that occurred during a spill from nearly a year ago, Thomas said he was shocked to learn about the true state of the municipality’s most valuable resource.
“The wastewater treatment plant is a mess,” Thomas said. “No one knew how bad it really was and has been for years.”
A wastewater treatment plant is among a city's most essential infrastructure, but meeting minutes, city employee and state agency emails and letters, and interviews with city employees and contractors show city officials were told about the dilapidated condition of the plant, yet the issues continued to go unaddressed. The problems have now fallen on the city's new leadership: the mayor, administrator and two council members. It's now up to them to address the expensive and time-sensitive repairs. In addition, city officials say they are bracing for fines from the MPCA stemming from the 2020 violations.
As of this week, the first round of repairs will cost at least $100,000, according to Thomas.
City Administrator Andy Welti, who resigned in December after six years with the city, did not return requests for comment.
Former Mayor Lois Nelson said she does not recall being told of any spills at Medford's wastewater treatment occurring last year and that while its priority for the plant was regionalization, the council remained aware of needed upgrades. She noted that there's money in the city's enterprise fund to accommodate wastewater treatment plant projects "tactfully and appropriately."
“In November, the engineer from Bolton & Menk gave an update on our water and wastewater facilities which was a running list because our water operation is 10 years old with warranties about 10 years old.”
“Upgrades are needed, that’s not new news,” Nelson continued. “This was all publicly discussed and shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody.”
MPCA spokeswoman Cathy Malakowsky confirmed the agency is currently investigating a spill that occurred at the Medford wastewater treatment plant in April 2020, but couldn't give further details because of the ongoing investigation. The facility notified the state of a disruption in its treatment process on April 28 and MPCA compliance staff then notified the city's maintenance staff and the city's contract operator Andrew Fischer, according to the MPCA.
That spill dumped 40,000 gallons of biosolids into the Straight River. A second spill on Dec. 28 spilled 500 gallons of wastewater to the ground at the plant, but none of the biosolids spilled into the river, according to the MPCA.
The MPCA is alleging the city's violations of state law include not properly operating and maintaining its facility and system, failing to prevent the unauthorized release of the biosolids into the river and failing to immediately report the Dec. 28 spill, according to its Jan. 28 letter.
Fischer said both he and the then-public works supervisor personally alerted Welti the day of the April spill. According to the May 13 meeting minutes, the Medford City Council was only informed of a failed check valve that needed repair. Former Councilor Marie Sexton said she recalls the discussion about the check valve, but would remember a conversation about a spill into the river had it been discussed.
“We would be alerted that something went wrong, but we were never told how bad it was,” Sexton said, adding that she first heard of the April spill from city staff last fall. “I was at every meeting and nobody said anything about gallons of waste going into the river, just about a part that needed to be replaced. I suppose that was someone’s way of saying they told us, but they didn’t actually tell us. Nobody put the severity of it on the table.”
Facility disrepair
Over the years, some city staff tried to make the City Council aware that the wastewater treatment plant's condition was desperate.
In 2017, Jed Petersen – who was then working as the city's public works supervisor but later took a job in Faribault only to return this year as the administrative director of operations – took the council and Welti on a tour of the plant to discuss the necessary and possible capital expenditures that needed to be prioritized. According to meeting minutes of the tour, Petersen discussed repairs and upgrades totaling $278,500 that then needed to be done to prevent a critical breakdown at the plant. At the time, Petersen said the numbers were considered the lowest possible estimates for seven pieces of vital equipment.
Among those were the grinder and the bar screen, both of which remained untouched and directly resulted in the 2020 spills, according to Fischer. Fischer works full time for the city of Owatonna as the wastewater foreman and was contracted by Medford two years ago to spend four hours a week reviewing the facility.
"Long before I started, the grinder was removed because it broke down and was never fixed or replaced, supposedly it was too expensive,” Fischer said. He explained that a grinder shreds up solids and debris such as rags, feminine hygiene products and inorganic material so they do not become a problem in different processes, pumps and valves.
Petersen said in his 2017 presentation that the grinder had stopped working and been removed years prior. Without the grinder in place, Fischer said it amplified the plugging of piping and valves which caused the discharge and spills to happen.
“This is because of the current bar screen, which is supposed to screen out the debris and inorganics, is poorly designed and lets most of that material by,” Fischer said. “All of this material ends up in the pumps, valves, piping and bio-solids.”
During the 2017 presentation, Petersen said the current bar screen, which is still in place, is a “makeshift” screen that catches only a quarter of the non-biodegradable material that is processed in the plant. Currently, Petersen is working on a design for a fine screen, which Fischer said will effectively remove all non-biodegradables before they enter the biological part of the treatment plant.
This screen is estimated at $100,000 and must be put in place as soon as possible, impacting the city’s $2.3 million 2021 budget. Thomas said he is working with city staff and the council to do whatever they can to prevent the burden from falling on the taxpayers.
“We won’t put it on the taxpayers if at all possible and are doing our best to prevent that. It is not their fault that this is going on, but it is stuff we have to figure out now,” Thomas said. “We will probably have to use money from our enterprise fund and there are plenty of different projects that we’re going to have to cut this year, such as coating and taring on different roads.”
Talk of regionalization
Medford officials and city staff are trying to determine why the issues went unaddressed for so many years. Though the council was a part of Petersen’s 2017 presentation about the failing equipment out at the plant, Sexton said conversation about repairing, upgrading or replacing equipment never returned to the council table.
“I knew stuff was going south, but I was under the impression it was from aging, not from lack of maintenance,” Sexton said.
Once the council began heard from engineering firm Bolton & Menk that it would be at least $1 million more expensive to upgrade the facility than to connect to Faribault's system, the sole focus was on regionalization, Sexton said.
A feasibility study and financial analysis was conducted in 2017 by the engineering firm to determine the impact of connecting the Lazy U Community, a 165-unit mobile home community located about a mile from city limits, to the city’s wastewater and water system. According to the report presented to the city council in 2018, the study showed that even without the connection, upgrades to the facility would need to be made within the next 10 years. At the time, Welti told the council this would help with their challenge of retaining public works employees, the position with the highest turnover in the city with nine resignations since Welti was hired in 2015.
In April 2019, a regionalization study showed that a connection with the Faribault plant was more cost effective than connecting to Owatonna by $2 million. Upgrading and expanding the city plant was estimated at $7 million in that specific study, which was $1 million more than the cost of regionalizing with their neighbor to the north. Sexton said at that point, a possible connection with Owatonna was taken off the table.
Though the plant was publicly discussed, Sexton reiterates that there was little discussion about the actual state of the plant during the last two years she was on the council. She recalls public works employees “complaining” about things continually piling up and needing to be cleaned out, but that she was unaware that certain processes had stopped functioning effectively.
“The council was aware of stuff on the surface, but never the true depth of the problem,” Sexton said. “I think Lois and Andy thought we would just let it die because we’re going to Faribault …. We’ve got a city of people paying for this service and all we were being told was push for regionalization because the plant was becoming old.”
Nelson said this week routine maintenance was being accomplished annually, but Fischer is adamantly that proper maintenance had not been occurring inside the facility for a number of years.