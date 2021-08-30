Whether you are looking for a nutritious meal, socialization, to take an exercise class or need assistance with something, chances are Buckham West already has a program or offers a service to fulfill that request.
A nonprofit organization that provides a variety of programs and services for adults 50 and over living in the Faribault area, according to its site, Buckham West looks to promote the physical, emotional, intellectual, economic and social well-being of older adults. It also encourages older adults' participation in all aspects of community life in Faribault, and the surrounding area.
Executive Director Mona Kaiser describes Buckham West as a resource center for those in need. When planning what the recent expansion to the senior center would look like, Kaiser said they kept three areas in mind: education, fitness and socialization. The rooms that were designed — a commons area, conference space and fitness area — have improved what they could offer in those three areas.
Just three months after holding the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new building addition, staff did not expect the building to be completely empty. Forced to develop new ways to provide older adults with the services they offer while the building was closed for two months, Buckham West continued providing nutritious meals for the area's seniors. Since social activities could not be held inside the building during that time either, staff adapted by hosting three "coffee shop" reunions in Central Park as a way to fill the need to feel connected.
Kaiser says there are lots of groups of people who stop by the commons area for socialization while enjoying a cup of coffee and a sweet treat — if they desire. While some stop twice a week, others come by every day. The commons area is a popular spot for those just finishing up with an exercise/fitness class at the Faribault Community Center or Buckham West.
For May Golden and Judy Conroy, participants in the Mermaid swimming class think of their cherished coffee break as well-deserved treat after finishing their bi-weekly class.
"We go swimming so we can come to have fun after," said Golden with a laugh."I didn't know Judy before I retired, now she's my best friend. It's so fun and convenient to come over here. It's so relaxed."
Conroy has found an added benefit of the pool, first starting back in the early 90s. After undergoing spine surgery in 1995, she found the best therapy to be in the pool, something she felt made all the difference with her recovery. Little did she know, it would also be how she would come to meet Golden.
Education
Along with the socialization and fitness aspects, Buckham West also plays a key role in education. Kaiser says oftentimes people will come in with questions about health insurance, a legal issue or caregiving. Thanks to partnerships with other agencies, Kaiser said Buckham West is able to bring the services to the individuals needing them.
One of the newer agencies, which evolved due to COVID, is the Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services' kiosk. To help provide expertise from legal experts to citizens in need, a technology component was added. People could now come in to Buckham West, set up an appoint via Zoom, browse certain sites or apply for help through the kiosk.
Many presentations about other services provided that were paused due to COVID, have since resumed. On Thursday, a trainer with CaptionCall, David Johnson, held a presentation about the federally funded program. For those struggling to hear or understand what others say to them on the phone, a captioning service is available to read the conversation right on their phone. Since it is federally funded, Johnson says there is no cost to those who qualify. CaptionCall staff also provides free phone installation and training. Along with the landline option, those with a cell phone can also download an app and receive the same benefits.
Golden has experience with caption telephones and finds they're incredibly valuable. Her mother-in-law, who has both hearing aids and a cochlear implant, has used a caption telephone for 10 years and no longer has to guess what the person on the other end of the line is saying.
She finds it especially important in a situation where a senior citizen is talking to a doctor about changing medications, for example. In cases like this, it is extremely important to understand exactly what the caller is saying.
Another agency that stopped by Thursday morning was Neighbors Helping Neighbors of Family Service Rochester. The program was developed in summer 2012 to help older adults and their caregivers by linking them with support services in their community.
Director of Innovation and Collaboration with Family Service Rochester, April Sutor, finds places like Buckham West a huge asset to the community.
"Places like Buckham West certainly help people address their nutrition needs and their socialization, now that they are to be connecting in person, a little bit more, that does tremendous good for people's mental and physical health," said Sutor. "We see the effects of long term isolation, it's not good."