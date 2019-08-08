Female farmers of southern Minnesota will be in the spotlight with August’s featured exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center.
Paintings showcase a dozen female farmers, ranging in age from 18 to 89, working on their farms, and each painting will have a story posted next to it providing more information about the subjects, said Julie Johnston, who found the farmers, interviewed them, photographed them, and painted them. “These women are amazing.”
“Everyone had a different story,” she added. “It was fascinating.”
Johnston “really found out about their operations,” said Silvan Durben, creative director of the OAC. “It wasn’t just a 10-minute visit.”
Johnston owes the idea for this series to “a really good friend” who farms in western Iowa, she said. Her friend became a spokeswoman for female farmers, who “were overlooked” decades ago and arguably still are today.
“In general, a lot of us don’t know where our food comes from anymore,” Durben said. The women in this series are “passionate about the land, sensitive to nutrition, and inventive in marketing and farming.”
Johnston wanted to explore their work and deliver it to a mass audience, so she procured a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council for the project, she said. She spent her first six weeks meeting female farmers, interviewing them, and taking photos of them before moving on to spend roughly eight months painting.
“I really liked the idea of (Johnston) painting farm women,” Durben said. “I liked it even more as I learned more about (the women).”
Johnston’s plan was to do six farmers, but, because her initial subjects introduced her to more female farmers, that doubled to 12, she said. “They’re such good networkers.”
Johnston utilizes oils and pastels for her pieces, and paintings in this series are a mixture of those two media.
Though she’d worked in other media, “once I did oils, I never wanted to do anything else,” and “once I did pastels, I never wanted to do anything else,” she said. Consequently, she has one room in her house for oils and another for pastels so “I can go back and forth.”
“I love the look and feel of them,” she said. “They speak to me more than anything else.”
It isn’t practical to ask working farmers — or their animals — to pose for prolonged periods, so she photographed her subjects in action, then “tried to put the photos together […] to make the painting I wanted to tell the story,” she said. She had a similar experience with a series on dancers, who, like farmers, are constantly moving, and “that helped me with the farmers.”
Though she’s always been an artist — she even studied for a couple of years at Chicago’s American Academy of Art in the 1970s — Johnston mostly set art aside for decades, until she moved to Winona roughly a decade ago, she said. Prior to that, “I was working other jobs, and I was a single mom, so there wasn’t time.”
“I needed to find out if I could do it,” she said of picking art back up again. “Once I started, I couldn’t stop.”
She even teaches art, now, she said. “I found out I do love teaching.”
Based in Winona, this will be Johnston’s first exhibition in the OAC.
During that opening, she’ll also play a slideshow of photos from “behind the scenes,” she said. “Those help tell the story, too.”
The women farmers in this series are all “hard-working” and focused on delivering products of the highest-quality to “feed their families and communities,” Johnston said. “I found (the project) very rewarding.”