What all started with a star and one string of lights around a door has, over the course of 55 years, morphed into an annual holiday display with over 1 million light bulbs and a whole lot of joy spread throughout the giving season.

keller farm holiday lights_3.jpg

A majority of the items placed around the farmsite have a story behind them. Originally, the birthday cake was on a float to help celebrate the Nerstrand Centennial for the church youth group. It then was redecorated to say “Happy Birthday to Jesus.” (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
keller farm holiday lights_4.jpg

Craig Keller’s neighbor Lynn Hirschey repainted this group of carolers last year. Hirschey said it is one of her absolute favorites. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Whether you live in the Nerstrand area or not, there’s a good chance you’ve seen or heard about the annual holiday display on the Nerstrand family’s dairy farm, at 10557 190th St. East. Craig Keller, son of Arnold and Elsie who began decorating the farm, said the display grew each year as new ideas and projects were envisioned and developed. Today, its serves as a tradition for both visitors and those who help set up the display each year.

keller farm holiday lights_5.jpg

The old-fashioned style lights are Craig’s favorite type of lights. Some can be found scattered across various buildings around the farm. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
keller farm holiday lights_6.jpg

Each year along the side of the barn, a new saying is created. In the past some notable sayings have been “God Bless America” the year of 9/11 and “Blue Christmas” last year due to Elsie Keller’s death. This year, Craig said he wasn’t ready to put “Joy to the World” on it with COVID in mind, so he decided to put “Christmas Blessings” on it. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Keller, who lives on the 190th Street property, his family’s dairy farm, said at first he wondered if they should go on with the display this year. After talking among several others who told Keller the traditional light display may be the only holiday entertainment they would experience this year, he decided to keep it going another year, especially considering attendees of the display stay in their own cars the whole time and very few people help with the five-week setup process. Keller said this year everyone had masks on to ensure each other’s safety while setting up the lights.

keller farm holiday lights_7.jpg

Each building has some sort of display on it, whether it’s a string of lights, wood cutouts, a Christmas tire wreath or other holiday decorations. Pictured are a string of old-fashioned lights traveling up and down the ladder of the silo. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
keller farm holiday lights_8.jpg

A popular attraction on the farm is Santa in the drivers seat of the 1135 Massey Ferguson tractor to the north of the silo. Even though it may not be operational, it serves as a perfect Christmas ornament. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Being able to see others enjoy the display adds to the excitement of putting the lights up each year, said Keller. Even though he admits he doesn’t consider himself a fan of winter, Keller said he finds the display adds a little light in the darkness of Minnesota winter nights.

“The last 20 to 30 years it’s been more of an impressive thing each year for people to see,” added Keller. “It’s not just a secular Christmas, it’s the birth of our savior to light up.”

keller farm holiday lights_9.jpg

New to the display this year are two Christmas tire wreaths made out of old tractor tires. Pictured is one alongside the cattle shed. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
keller farm holiday lights_2.jpg

Along with the light displays, wood cutouts are placed around the farmsite to add more holiday cheer. Each setup has a floodlight in front of it to allow visitors to see each wood set while driving through. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Though he enjoys the whole display, Keller particularly likes the memories that come with several of the decorations that have been repainted or revamped over the years. Some of the lights are LED, but most are the old-fashioned lights because Keller prefers the color of the old-style lights over others. Each year, the Kellers try and repair and repaint what needs redoing.

“We just keep adding a little bit every year, it’s fun to see people come up and enjoy it,” added Keller.

keller farm holiday lights_10.jpg

Though there are numerous manger scenes across the farmsite, this one was obtained from the church in Nerstrand after some remodeling. At first, Craig was able to adhere the mural on plywood and cover it with plastic, which lasted for quite some time. Then, Lynn repainted the mural onto the plywood. Above the manger scene is the blue start Craig’s father, Arnold, made half a century ago. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Though nearly all those who help set up lights are close family members, Keller’s neighbor Lynn Hirschey is one exception, though she feels part of the family while decorating the farm each year.

keller farm holiday lights_11.jpg

Large numbers on the side of the granary indicate the the number of years the farm has been in the Keller family. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

“I look so forward to helping [Craig] every year, whether it’s painting new things or touching up things that need extra paint,” said Hirschey. “It just feels like family when I’m going over there helping out with things. It’s definitely a time commitment, but it’s fun … and without it I don’t know if I’d have a decent Christmas.”

keller farm holiday lights_12.jpg

Upon driving through the display, spectators will notice a little white church on the right side of the driveway. Craig had the church built by a friend last year in memory of his mother Elsie, who died last year. Once a new project is added to the display, it gets put up year after year. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
keller farm holiday lights_13.jpg

Several of the larger Christmas ornaments scattered around the farm are pieces of farm equipment decorated with lights. Pictured are snowflake/snowman/candy cane lights poking out of seed boxes on the John Deere planter. (Michelle Vlasak/http://southerminn.com)

Since 1999 when Keller’s dad died, Hirschey has helped with the display in some way. As a next door neighbor to the farm, Hirschey finds herself lucky to have a constant view of the beautiful sight. When her children were younger, she even told them that’s where Santa lived because she found the display so beautiful.

“[Craig] is just so generous with his time putting it together,” said Hirschey. “I can also put my art to work, because I enjoy painting things. Basically if he wants something painted, I’m there.”

keller farm holiday lights_14.jpg

A sign welcomes attendees to the Keller Christmas Farm holiday display along the east driveway. The display always runs from Dec. 11 to Jan. 6, 14 days before Christmas and 12 days after. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Though Keller said it’s almost impossible to keep track of how many vehicles travel through the display each day, the night after it was posted on Facebook was one of the busiest nights he has ever seen. Typically, the busiest nights of the year are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though Keller believes many are coming this year whenever they have a chance in lieu of attending holiday gatherings.

keller farm holiday lights_15.jpg

From the road, those passing by are able to have quite a spectacular view, with lights adorned to all buildings and many of the trees inside the farm. (Michelle Vlasak/http://southerminn.com)
keller farm holiday lights_1.jpg

An area is set aside for spectators to sign a guest book and/or drop off a donation to help offset the cost of electricity. Due to the pandemic, those who wish to sign the guest book are urged to use their own pen and take it with them, or text their information to the designated number. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

A guest book helps the Keller’s keep some sort of a record of those who attend the display. In previous years, visitors have consisted of foreign exchange students and locals. This year, the book is still available for attendees to sign, though they have to use their own pen or pencil or text it to a specific phone number. So far, Keller said some have come from the cities and northern Iowa specifically for the display. Though Keller notes people signing in from all over the United States, he believes they are people visiting family closer to the area and making the drive to see the lights.

keller farm holiday lights_16.jpg

As spectators exit from the west driveway, they are greeted with an array of lights. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

“It’s mainly an old farm site decorated to bring some light into the world in the darker days,” said Keller . “People are welcome to come drive through and enjoy.”

The lights will come on every evening from 6 to 10:30 p.m. through Jan. 6 at 10557 190th Street East, Nerstrand. Attendees are urged to roll their windows down, sing along to the music and sneak a peak at the top of the house in the chimney.

keller farm holiday lights_17.jpg

One other popular attraction in the display is what Craig calls “the forest of lights,” made of 22 total trees with lights. Eighteen of the 22 trees are artificial trees Craig bought to add to the display. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

