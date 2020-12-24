What all started with a star and one string of lights around a door has, over the course of 55 years, morphed into an annual holiday display with over 1 million light bulbs and a whole lot of joy spread throughout the giving season.
Whether you live in the Nerstrand area or not, there’s a good chance you’ve seen or heard about the annual holiday display on the Nerstrand family’s dairy farm, at 10557 190th St. East. Craig Keller, son of Arnold and Elsie who began decorating the farm, said the display grew each year as new ideas and projects were envisioned and developed. Today, its serves as a tradition for both visitors and those who help set up the display each year.
Keller, who lives on the 190th Street property, his family’s dairy farm, said at first he wondered if they should go on with the display this year. After talking among several others who told Keller the traditional light display may be the only holiday entertainment they would experience this year, he decided to keep it going another year, especially considering attendees of the display stay in their own cars the whole time and very few people help with the five-week setup process. Keller said this year everyone had masks on to ensure each other’s safety while setting up the lights.
Being able to see others enjoy the display adds to the excitement of putting the lights up each year, said Keller. Even though he admits he doesn’t consider himself a fan of winter, Keller said he finds the display adds a little light in the darkness of Minnesota winter nights.
“The last 20 to 30 years it’s been more of an impressive thing each year for people to see,” added Keller. “It’s not just a secular Christmas, it’s the birth of our savior to light up.”
Though he enjoys the whole display, Keller particularly likes the memories that come with several of the decorations that have been repainted or revamped over the years. Some of the lights are LED, but most are the old-fashioned lights because Keller prefers the color of the old-style lights over others. Each year, the Kellers try and repair and repaint what needs redoing.
“We just keep adding a little bit every year, it’s fun to see people come up and enjoy it,” added Keller.
Though nearly all those who help set up lights are close family members, Keller’s neighbor Lynn Hirschey is one exception, though she feels part of the family while decorating the farm each year.
“I look so forward to helping [Craig] every year, whether it’s painting new things or touching up things that need extra paint,” said Hirschey. “It just feels like family when I’m going over there helping out with things. It’s definitely a time commitment, but it’s fun … and without it I don’t know if I’d have a decent Christmas.”
Since 1999 when Keller’s dad died, Hirschey has helped with the display in some way. As a next door neighbor to the farm, Hirschey finds herself lucky to have a constant view of the beautiful sight. When her children were younger, she even told them that’s where Santa lived because she found the display so beautiful.
“[Craig] is just so generous with his time putting it together,” said Hirschey. “I can also put my art to work, because I enjoy painting things. Basically if he wants something painted, I’m there.”
Though Keller said it’s almost impossible to keep track of how many vehicles travel through the display each day, the night after it was posted on Facebook was one of the busiest nights he has ever seen. Typically, the busiest nights of the year are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though Keller believes many are coming this year whenever they have a chance in lieu of attending holiday gatherings.
A guest book helps the Keller’s keep some sort of a record of those who attend the display. In previous years, visitors have consisted of foreign exchange students and locals. This year, the book is still available for attendees to sign, though they have to use their own pen or pencil or text it to a specific phone number. So far, Keller said some have come from the cities and northern Iowa specifically for the display. Though Keller notes people signing in from all over the United States, he believes they are people visiting family closer to the area and making the drive to see the lights.
“It’s mainly an old farm site decorated to bring some light into the world in the darker days,” said Keller . “People are welcome to come drive through and enjoy.”
The lights will come on every evening from 6 to 10:30 p.m. through Jan. 6 at 10557 190th Street East, Nerstrand. Attendees are urged to roll their windows down, sing along to the music and sneak a peak at the top of the house in the chimney.