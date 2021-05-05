Maybe you still need to buy a Mother’s Day gift for someone special or you want to treat the women in your life (or yourself) to a night out on the town.
There’s a way to do that locally, while supporting local businesses: Spring Ladies Night.
From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday (tonight), Faribault Main Street and over 12 downtown businesses will offer specials, prizes and free samples to anyone who walks through their doors.
“This is a great way to get out and support our local business while also having a fun evening with your friends or maybe taking your mom out as an early Mother’s Day outing,” said Kelly Nygaard, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce marketing manager and Main Street coordinator. “Downtown Faribault has some really unique and fun offerings, and this is a great way to support those.”
The list of participating businesses this spring include a variety of retail stores and food distributors along Central Avenue.
At The Junk Monkey, patrons can receive a free succulent and enter a drawing for two gift baskets with a purchase of at least $25.
The Upper East Side is a place where patrons can stop in for a beverage and register for an opportunity to win a paint party for five people.
Burkhartzmeyer Shoes will have its doors open as well as Our Place on 3rd, Finally a Gift Store and Garden Glass Beads.
Restaurants, bars, grills and nutrition clubs will offer free samples and specials during Ladies Night. At the Depot Bar & Grill, “Chef Jeff” will serve free appetizers with the purchase of any meal. Patrons 18 and older who stop at Basilleo’s Pizza will receive a wine glass koozie with any purchase. The Crooked Pint will offer $1 margaritas for ladies and half-price garlic fries and nachos. At Boxers, patrons can stop in for $2 wines, $4 mojitos, “spin to win” prizes and bar tabs. Central Avenue Nutrition will be open late with free samples.
Humfeld Chiropractic and Nutrition Center will also offer shake samples, along with a chance to win a gift card for $50, a free digital foot scan, $50 off clients’ first orthotic, and 10% off Young Living products.
Fleur de Lis Gallery and Good Day Coffee will together offer a mocktail party as part of Ladies Night.
As part of Ladies Night, the Faribault Main Street will set registration baskets at each participating location with chances to win more prizes.