Families stopped at various stations lined up along McKinley Early Childhood Center's parking lot Thursday for an afternoon of fun.
Children attending McKinley this fall, and their families, were invited to a family carnival that featured classroom tours for new preschool students, carnival games, Kona ice, face painting, a bounce house and popcorn. Though hosted by McKinley Early Childhood staff, Rice County Public Health employees were also there to talk about hygiene in the pandemic, free books were given out to build at-home-libraries by Faribault Reads and there was an opportunity to explore other community education programs.
Early Childhood Coordinator Olivia Sage says staff puts its focus on family engagement, and making children feel warm and welcome through family-focused events, like the family carnival.
"We're really partnering with families to make sure they have a good support system to be able to be successful in kindergarten," said Sage.
This past week, Sage said preschool teachers and their teams conducted visits, where they either visited with families at their home or met them at the school. Staff also personally invited them to the carnival to come and see the school with their families in a fun environment. This is the first official year the center has held an event like this before the start of the year, and Sage hopes the fun way to welcome children will become a new tradition.
Valeria Svenby, family literacy specialist for birth through 5 in the Faribault school district, also sees benefits with family engagement activities. In her introduction page on the district website, she stresses the importance of family engagement on student success.
Svenby also notes that "research shows strong school and family partnerships are associated with increased academic, attendance and behavioral outcomes for students. Families play a role in their child’s education by communicating high expectations, monitoring student progress, supporting learning at home, guiding their child’s education and advocating for their child."
According to the National Education Association, providing a high-quality education for children before they turn 5 yields significant medium-and long-term benefits for children.
Between the preschool and ECFE, parent Amanda Northrup says she has been doing both programs with her children since they were born. Finding preschool readiness an important concept of her children's growth, Northrup also enjoys the family engagement activities McKinley hosts at least once a month. She tries to get to all of the events, as both her children love learning, taking part in the fun activities and getting together with others.
Svenby, who also participated Thursday's event as a volunteer with the Faribault Reads program, finds events like the carnival particularly beneficial after the isolation brought on by COVID-19.
"I think I've said it many times, but after COVID, I think it's hard for people to learn how to socialize again because we've been so far apart for so long," said Svenby. "I think events like this really bring us together. It also helps parents get to know teachers and who they'll be working with the whole school year in a more personable level."