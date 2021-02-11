At a special Monday evening work session, Morristown’s City Council heard a new presentation from Bolton & Menk, as the Mankato-based engineering firm rushed to save its relationship of more than a decade with the city.
Regardless of whether the city sticks with Short Elliott Hendrickson, to which it last month offered but did not finalize a new contract for city engineering services, or returns to Bolton & Menk, one thing is certain — longtime City Engineer Rich Revering will be out.
Frustrations with Revering spilled out at last week’s council meeting, which was attended by Bolton & Menk's Brian Hilgardner. Mayor Tony Lindahl highlighted an incident where he said Revering walked out of a meeting after the council declined to follow his advice.
Bolton & Menk quickly switched gears, offering Luke Wheeler as a new potential candidate for city engineer. Wheeler attended Monday’s work session with his boss Mike Waltman, the Jordan city engineer who currently leads Bolton & Menk’s Burnsville office.
Under the fee schedule offered by Bolton & Menk, Wheeler’s services would come at the cost of $100 per hour for the first eight hours and $124 thereafter. By contrast, Revering ran at $124.80 for the first eight hours and $178 thereafter.
In his opening remarks, Waltman touted the success he and Wheeler have had in Jordan, which he described as a fiscally conservative city with some parallels to Morristown. A resume provided the council sought to highlight those accomplishments.
SEH’s proposed City Engineer Brent Kavitz was on hand as well to answer any questions councilors might have. However, he opted not to speak at length, noting that his offer is the same one which councilors preliminarily accepted last month.
Revering’s legacy still managed to hang over the proceedings, with councilors repeatedly pressing Waltman and Wheeler to answer questions about his approach. On the flip side, City Public Works Director Tim Minske once again offered strong praise for Bolton & Menk’s customer service.
“Personally, everyone that I’ve called, I’ve gotten great service,” Minske said. “If I’ve got a question, Bolton & Menk has got an answer.”
Despite the frustration with Bolton & Menk, there wasn’t a clear consensus in favor of Short Elliott Hendrickson. With reservations, Councilor Linda Murphy came down on the side of Bolton & Menk, while Councilor Jake Golombeski voiced support for SEH.
Other members of the council were torn. Unable to reach a consensus, it opted to take some more time to think about it. A final vote will likely come at the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting on March 1.