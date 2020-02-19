Blake Asher is being remembered by his high school principal as genuine, honest and caring.
“Blake's personality and sense of humor were so wonderful," Tri-City United High School Principal Alan Fitterer said of the 17-year-old who killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.
"His positive outlook on life is something that we can all remember about Blake and try to mimic. Blake was TCU. He was a Titan through and through, and truly enjoyed coming to school, hanging with peers and enjoyed learning."
Asher was a member of the school's Speech Team, according to the district.
In a Wednesday morning release, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said that at approximately 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Le Sueur County Road 28, east of Le Sueur County Road 3 in Lanesburgh Township. The initial investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road 28 and lost control due to ice- and snow-packed roadways.
The vehicle was then believed to have slid across the westbound lane of County Road 28, entering the north ditch, where it began to roll, ultimately striking a tree, causing severe damage to the passenger's side of the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Asher, of Lonsdale, was pronounced dead at the scene. Asher was reportedly alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
A notification from TCU Public Schools listed Asher's parents as mom and stepdad Jenny and James Jones, and dad and stepmom Ryan and Robin Asher. He had three siblings, Tyler, Isabella and Jacob.
Support is available to students in the district who may need it.
Grief counseling from both the school district and Le Sueur County was made available at TCU High School. Parents who feel their child needs any level of support are being asked to notify the school office so they can provide that support at this time and in the future.
School remained in session Wednesday, according to Superintendent Teri Preisler, so students had a safe place to be that had support services readily available.
"Our hearts go out to Blake's family and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts at this extremely difficult time," Preisler said.
The investigation is still ongoing. Assisting agencies were the Montgomery and New Prague Fire departments, North Memorial Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Patrol.
This is the second time this school year that the TCU High community is dealing with the death of one of its own. Longtime teacher and coach Carol Lilla died Sept. 20 following a medical emergency.