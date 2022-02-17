A workforce multifamily housing development is proposed in downtown Faribault.
At a recent Planning Commission meeting Rick Amundson of RSA Properties requested a zoning change and other approvals to allow a redevelopment in the 1900 block of Fourth St. NW. plat. The Planning Commission endorsed the request The proposal will be presented to the City Council on Feb. 22.
The block is currently split into several lots and zoned for a mix of light industrial and low occupancy housing. C&S Vending and four of the other lots on the block are owned by Sun Company Properties management and Scott and Therese Amundson. The last lot is owned by Daniel Schulz.
Amundson’s goal is to have the light industrial section that encompasses C&S Vending remain as it is, but for the low density housing section to be increased to high density or multifamily housing. After that, the two existing single family homes on the land would be demolished and construction could begin on the proposed three 12-plexes and one eight-plex. There are a lot of steps between each of those events, but that summarizes Amundson’s goals.
According to Faribault’s Journey to 2040 Comprehensive Plan, this location is intended to be used for light industrial and commercial use by 2040. This was done in case C&S Vending ever wanted to expand its building or parking lot, but the company currently has no such plans.
“C&S Vending does not need to expand,” Faribault City Planner David Wanberg said. “They’re fine with the building that they have. One of their challenges is providing housing for their workforce, so they’re very interested in providing that opportunity to live right by here with workforce housing.”
With so many local companies and businesses growing right now, the Faribault community is running out of places to live, especially places that are affordable on an average workforce salary. The proposed workforce housing would not be exclusively available to employees of C&S Vending. It will also be open to the public after C&S employees have the opportunity to relocate.
“Whatever might not be filled by the workforce of C&S Vending would be open to anyone,” Wanberg said. “In particular, we have a need for workforce housing.”
Because no sale or agreement has officially been struck between Amundson and Schulz, only the southwest corner of the property is intended to be developed into a 12-plex in the near future. The rest of the property is to be developed after Amundson acquires the Schulz property. All of this is contingent on the City Council approving the plan on Feb. 22.
These proposals are a step in the process of developing more workforce housing close to the heart of downtown Faribault.
“I have heard many people in the community talk about the need for some kind of workforce housing and this sort of thing,” Planning Commission Chair Dave Campbell said. “It looks to me like this is our first opportunity in the recent past that we’ve been able to bring something like that to Faribault.”