Faribault’s City Council signed off on changes to Police Department policy Tuesday, as it looks to ensure a strong response to cases of missing and exploited persons.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen says the department began the process of updating the policy after he attended a national conference held last year by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
At the conference, Bohlen said he heard deeply emotional testimonies from parents who have lost their children. In some of those cases, tragedy could have been averted with quicker and more decisive action. If such a case occurs in Faribault, Bohlen said that he wants Faribault Police to spring into action with an aggressive response. The new policy, which replaces a decade-old memo issued by former Police Chief Daniel Carlson, is designed to ensure that happens.
“I’ve been passionate about this since I heard about parents who have lost their children,” he said. “It made me feel that we need to do things differently.”
Bohlen said that to write the new policy, he built off the recommendations of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He hopes that the department will eventually achieve certification from the center and its Missing Kids Readiness Project.
Bohlen said that the only local jurisdiction that has implemented a similarly rigorous rewrite of existing policy is the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County was certified by the project in 2017, one of just 38 law enforcement agencies in the nation to be certified. Currently, Dodge County is one of four agencies certified by the Missing Kids Readiness Project in Minnesota. The others are the Freeborn and Stearns County Sheriff’s departments and the Shakopee Police Department.
Bohlen said that it’s common for the Police Department to have one to two missing persons cases open at any one time. Often, these range from adults who may have an issue such as alcohol dependency or gambling addiction, to children who have run away from home.
More rare but still are cases of kidnapping of a vulnerable adult, either by a parent or someone else they know. Cases of kidnapping by a stranger are the most uncommon but also the most dangerous.
“I hope we never have to deal with one of those,” he said.
Fortunately, most of these incidents are resolved, but the department’s new policy emphasizes that no missing persons case is “routine.” Missing persons will be considered to be in need of immediate assistance unless and until the facts prove otherwise.
Bohlen said that too often, investigations are hampered by late reporting. While a late report is sometimes evidence of neglect or abuse, oftentimes people report late because they incorrectly assume a fixed amount of time needs to pass before they can report a case.
“Television shows may depict that a 24 period of time needs to pass (before a report can be filed), but that is a fallacy,” he said. If an adult or a child is gone under disturbing and distressing circumstances, we want people to call immediately.”
As the new policy notes, most children have an “established or reasonably predictable routine.” Unexplained deviations from this routine can be an early sign that something is wrong, especially if other risk factors are present.
The policy also emphasizes the importance of avoiding jurisdictional conflicts. For example, if a child resides in Faribault but was last seen in another jurisdiction, Faribault Police will take on the investigation if the other jurisdiction’s law enforcement agency will not.
HOPE Center Executive Director Erica Staab-Absher said that one of her organization’s priorities is to keep children safer by educating the community. She said that the new policy will also help to improve child safety in Faribault.
“It’s always helpful to have robust policy,” she said. “I appreciate that they’re looking to national policies that are working really well as a model.”
Minnesota was home to one of the nation’s most prominent missing child cases. On Oct. 22 1989, 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was kidnapped near his hometown of St. Joseph and murdered by child sex offender Danny Heinrich. Wetterling’s case remained a mystery for nearly three decades, until 2016, when Heinrich decided to cooperate as part of a plea bargain with investigators. He led them to a site near Paynesville where Jacob’s body was found.
In the years following Jacob’s abduction, his parents Patty and Jerry became leading activists in the fight to help missing and exploited children. In 1994, Congress passed the Jacob Wetterling Act, which required states to create sex offered registries for the first time.
In Minnesota, the Wetterlings founded the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center to prevent child exploitation and educate families and communities. In 2019, the organization merged with the Zero Abuse Project to expand its reach and focus.
Jacob Wetterling Resource Project Director Alison Feigh said she was greatly heartened to see Faribault Police adopt policies in line with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s guidelines. She said that too often, such cases still fall between the cracks.
“We know that nationally many families don’t get an immediate coordinated response when reporting a missing loved one,” Feigh wrote in an email to the Daily News. “Faribault shows through investing in the NCMEC training and doing this policy work that they are committed to being proactive in cases involving the missing.”