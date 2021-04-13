Since they were able, Missy and Jody Cusey’s youngest sons, Nick and Francis, have been willing to lend a helping hand, whether it be for their parents or for others.
Over the last six years, Nick, 16, and Francis, 14, have been learning valuable life lessons while removing snow and caring for lawns for Kenyon area residents. Under the name, Cusey Brothers, their client list really grew in the last two years as the word got out about the services they provide.
When they lived on Gunderson Boulevard about six years ago, Missy said the boys would ask the neighbors if they needed help with snow removal or lawn care. Though there wasn’t much of a need at that time, business picked up once they got their 4-wheelers. Since then, they’ve been successful with about 15 consistent clients and plenty of work to keep them busy.
Missy says her boys learned a lot of the skills they have to offer through Jody, who works in construction. At their old house, Nick and Francis helped Jody with some remodeling projects, later receiving requests to do some odd jobs for friends looking for help like fixing a deck, working on trim and doing a fencing job. Though they do a variety of jobs, the thrust of their work is snow removal and lawn care for residents in the area.
Nick, who hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps, said their goal is to get it off the ground so by the time they are out of high school it can be something they continue on into adulthood. Missy describes Francis as someone more into the technical side of things, opposite of Nick who is interested in hard labor. Though their personalities differ, Missy believes they are the exact opposite in just the right ways to make them successful business partners. For the most part, Missy says they work well together.
“Its a commitment,” said Missy. “People depend on them to show up each time.”
Though rates depend on the size of the yard or projects, Missy says they average $20 to $30 per lawn cutting or snow removal. Throughout the year, they will also take on about two to three jobs (which include both snow removal and lawn care) for those in the area who are struggling, donating their time in return for a shout out on their Facebook page, etc. Typically, their earnings are divided in three ways: one third goes to Nick, one third goes to Francis and the other third goes to the “Cusey Brothers” business account. The business account funds are used to fix/replace items like lawn mower blades, tires or finance new purchases to improve their equipment.
A ‘win-win situation’
Since snowplowing can be more tedious at times, Francis says he likes mowing better. Nick, too, agrees that mowing is pretty straightforward and snowplowing has a lot more variables to consider, like the slippery conditions. Through some of those challenges, Nick said he was able to learn how to control his 4-wheeler better while pushing snow. Although the weather can create some uncomfortable moments, Missy said she reminds the boys that they have to keep plugging away because they made a commitment to get the job done.
“I want them to know how to be dependable and responsible,” said Missy.
Jody also added that Nick and Francis have to make sure that they have all of their responsibilities taken care of before they get to run off on their own adventures.
Regardless, Nick and Francis enjoy being able to help others.
“I like to see their smiles,” said Nick.
Added Francis, “What they say [in messages to Missy] are really nice to hear, it makes me feel good.”
Missy said she receives message often from their customers, expressing how respectful, professional and hardworking the boys are. Aside from suggestions asking for a shorter/longer grass length, Missy doesn’t recall them receiving any complaints.
“I have oodles and oodles of messages about how grateful people are for them,” said Missy. “Especially from those who are older and not able to do that kind of stuff, so it’s a lot easier for them to have the boys do it.”
Along with money management and accountability, Nick and Francis have learned social skills while interacting with and reaching out to customers if needed. They’ve also learned to stay committed to the job the whole way through, especially in the winter while pushing snow. Francis recalls one time where they had to wake up at 4 a.m. to clear out one customer’s lot so it would be ready for the first daycare drop-off at 5 a.m. Following that early morning job, the boys went to school. Missy says they’ve also had to learn how to be respectful to others in town who snow plow with their trucks.
“I think it’s kind of a win-win situation, they’re gaining experience and they’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way,” said Missy. “The community is getting help and the boys are gaining experience.”