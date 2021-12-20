For Jim Cap, joining the Faribault-based walking group, created specifically for those living alone, has been one of the best things he's ever done.
The Faribault resident is just one of 14 regular group members who gather together every Sunday afternoon for fun, friendship, support and exercise.
Jane Egerdahl, of Faribault, created the walking group in August 2020 for those who live alone in their own homes or have limited support systems in the area. She hoped the group would provide others with a sense of support from being alone.
Now, a little over one year later, the group continues to meet each Sunday. Egerdahl said many attendees are new to the group, and have either lost a spouse in the past one to two years, or are new to town, and some just want a group of new friends to walk with. The group's focus is on celebrating new friendships and exploring local areas on walking trails. Egerdahl explains the group is not a good fit for those who already have family/friends in the area, or those looking for a dating relationship. She added that its purpose is to fight isolation among those who live alone, and to give a healthy option: physically, mentally and socially.
She's enjoyed getting to know other group members more and developing deeper connections and a sense of belonging over the last year and four months. Egerdahl emphasized that the group always welcomes new members, and they focus more on relationships rather than how fast they walk.
"I didn't know what to expect; I just knew I had to do something to help myself. I couldn't imagine anything but continuing on. Everyone just really enjoys each other," said Egerdahl of the fun, family feel that's been created. "I no longer see it as my group, but our group … I just facilitate where we meet each week."
All walks of life
Group members come from all walks of life from Faribault and the surrounding areas, like Northfield, Shieldsville, Morristown and Owatonna. Egerdahl said they try to have walks in each of those areas every month or two, and they typically walk on different paths each week, so no path is repeated two weeks in a row.
Local resident Scott Rost joined the group last year, soon after it started, and has come to enjoy the stories that are shared each week. Though there is a bit of an age difference between himself and other members of the group, he likes the variety of professions people bring to the table and the wisdom older people in the group share.
"It's fun to listen to all of that stuff," said Rost of the words of wisdom. "I just soak in all the information. I'm quite a bit younger, but it's fun and I have a good time with it."
Cap, who joined the group after a friend recommended it to him, has found great benefits to his health.
Classifying himself as the oldest in the group, Cap said when he first started walking, he was ready to quit, because he didn’t want to hold the group back to walk slower. He recalls Egerdahl urging him not to quit the group, because everyone can still walk together at different speeds.
Throughout his time walking with the group, not only have Cap’s aches and pains gone away, but he’s also become more aware of the trails and scenery in the area. He's also started walking every day in his neighborhood and enjoys the satisfaction after a good day's walk.
Along with physical improvements, Cap likes the friendships he's built and particularly likes getting a bite to eat with the group after the walk is over. He also feels an added level of safety walking with some members of the group, like Egerdahl, who has experience in health care and can provide advice/guidance to those in need.
"Since I've joined this group, I've never missed a Sunday," said Cap. "It's been a godsend with the friends I've acquired. It's just a good group."
Diverse people and places
Jan Hansen, of Jan's Thrift Shop in Faribault, joined the group about five months ago after a friend of hers stopped in her shop and mentioned it to her. As someone who already does a lot of walking, Hansen thought it might be something she'd enjoy.
One of the most interesting parts of the group for Hansen so far is the diversity of people in it and the diversity of places they go. Growing up in Faribault, Hansen has realized there's a lot of wonderful places in the area that she hadn't taken in.
"Part of what I enjoy most is finding all of the hidden treasures," said Hansen. "I've been exposed to many new areas. [Jane] does a great job finding them."
Many group members, like Bill Cross, just simply enjoy walking and having a place to meet good friends. Faye Knutson, too, looks forward to Sunday afternoons to laugh and talk, walk for exercise and get a meal afterwards.
"On a quiet Sunday afternoon, it's nice to get together with friends," said Knutson.
For Barb Herzog, the passion for walking and having fun goes hand in hand. She joined the group last year, and has been a part of it ever since.
Northfielder Naurine Lennox came across Egerdahl's submission, calling for new members, in the Northfield News last year, and she thought it would be a positive addition to her life; so far, so good.
"I love to walk, and Jane makes it easy for everyone to feel included. There isn't any competition, just come and enjoy your time together," said Lennox. "It adds community to the whole thing."