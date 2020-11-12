Three Northfield Hospital and Clinics Long Term Care Center staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release, no residents have tested positive or had any symptoms. Staff wear PPE when caring for residents, reportedly based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines in skilled nursing facilities.
The release states the staff are the first positive cases in the Long Term Care Center. The tests are considered part of routine weekly testing for all Long Term Care Center staff, based on requirements from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which governs skilled nursing facilities.
NH+C is expected to begin testing all Long Term Care Center staff within a 24-hour period starting Monday, with repeat testing every seven days until reaching 14 days with no positive test results.
Visits have been suspended, and visitor restrictions have been place since March 13. However, limited, scheduled visits resumed last month. Window visits are allowed as weather permits, and families are encouraged to connect to friends and family via phone and video chat.