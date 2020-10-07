Bethlehem Academy’s Homecoming Week began Monday, Oct. 5, with themed days and activities planned throughout the week. The coronation of the Homecoming King takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday during halftime of the 2 p.m. varsity football came at Bruce Smith Field vs. the Randolph Rockets. There will not be a homecoming parade this year.
Candidates for Homecoming King are:
• Riley Kangas, son of Debbie Korman and Dan Kangas, escorted by Rylie Starkson, daughter of Jennifer & Greg Starkson.
• Jarrett Malecha, son of Gina & Bruce Malecha, escorted by Ashley Rost, daughter of Susan & Todd Rost.
• Kade Robb, son of Carrie & Tracey Robb, escorted by Verity Wray-Raabolle, daughter of Chandra & Jason Wray-Raabolle.
• Jason Shuda, son of Kris & Al Shuda, escorted by Brianna Radatz, daughter of Patty & Ron Radatz.
• Elliot Smith, son of Mellanie & JT Smith, escorted by Abby Larson, daughter of Angie & Tim Larson.