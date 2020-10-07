Version 2

The 2020 Bethlehem Academy homecoming king candidates and their court are, seated, from left, Verity Wray-Raabolle, Rylie Starkson, Abby Larson, Ashley Rost and Brianna Radatz. Standing, Kade Robb, Riley Kangas, Elliot Smith, Jarrett Malecha and Jason Shuda. (Photo courtesy of BA Photographer Brent Zabel)

Bethlehem Academy’s Homecoming Week began Monday, Oct. 5, with themed days and activities planned throughout the week. The coronation of the Homecoming King takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday during halftime of the 2 p.m. varsity football came at Bruce Smith Field vs. the Randolph Rockets. There will not be a homecoming parade this year.

Candidates for Homecoming King are:

• Riley Kangas, son of Debbie Korman and Dan Kangas, escorted by Rylie Starkson, daughter of Jennifer & Greg Starkson.

• Jarrett Malecha, son of Gina & Bruce Malecha, escorted by Ashley Rost, daughter of Susan & Todd Rost.

• Kade Robb, son of Carrie & Tracey Robb, escorted by Verity Wray-Raabolle, daughter of Chandra & Jason Wray-Raabolle.

• Jason Shuda, son of Kris & Al Shuda, escorted by Brianna Radatz, daughter of Patty & Ron Radatz.

• Elliot Smith, son of Mellanie & JT Smith, escorted by Abby Larson, daughter of Angie & Tim Larson.

