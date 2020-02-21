Ten new squad cameras are making the job easier for Faribault police officers and the department administration.
Earlier this week, Axon Fleet 2 cameras replaced the outdated DVR system the department formerly used. Other squad cameras due for replacements in the next month will have the same model installed. While the new cameras operate similarly to the former cameras, according to Officer Dustin Vanderbeek, the system is unique in the user experience it offers.
According to Capt. Neal Pederson, the new cameras eliminate steps in the workflow for both himself as an administrator and the officers as they review their video footage. This saves time for everyone involved in the process.
“It’s a lot easier because [the squad camera] is paired with the body cameras, so I don’t have to label two different videos,” said Pederson, who discloses footage to prosecutors in criminal cases. “[The new system] uses Cloud storage, so we don’t need to wire and maintain a server like we did with the old system.”
Pederson said many police departments are trying to convert to new camera systems for consistency.
In the Faribault Police Department’s case, that means having squad cameras and body-worn cameras operate on the same system. It was hard to find good body cameras that paired with the former DVR system, said Pederson, so the department installed new squad cameras instead.
The department was able to purchase the new cameras with a donation from the late Tom McDonough, who owned Met-Con Cos.
“It’s pretty slick,” said Officer Chris Tonjum, who has used one of the new squad cameras. “It’s nice to have it all on one interface, and data entry is a lot easier to do.”
The Faribault Police began wearing body-worn cameras earlier this year. Six months after implementation, Pederson said the cameras were well received and provide "more transparency from our end, both (with) what the officers see and do, and what the public says and does.”
Prosecutors say video footage helps them prosecute cases more rapidly as it provides solid evidence that is nearly impossible to refute.