A Faribault man charged with twice selling methamphetamine and OxyContin to undercover informants in 2018 was placed on probation for up to nearly five years Thursday in Rice County District Court.
Chaylen Richard Rader, 39, was sentenced in two cases after he pleaded guilty in January to second-degree meth sale in a school zone and second-degree OxyContin sale in a school zone.
The sentences follow the recommendation of plea agreements Rader entered into with the county attorney's office Jan. 13. While on probation, Rader will need to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation, remain law-abiding, not possess firearms/explosives nor drugs or alcohol, and meet other requirements.
Court documents state Rader was charged with second-degree meth possession in a school zone after an informant on Sept. 7, 2018, contacted a Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force member saying that Raider offered to sell the drug at his house. Rader then allegedly sold the informant 0.60 grams of meth for $50.
Rader was charged with second-degree OxyContin possession after an informant told a task force agent that someone had agreed to sell three OxyContin pills for $150 at an address the person shared with Rader. On June 25, 2018, Rader reportedly gave the informant the pills in exchange for $150.
Both sales took place across the street from Faribault Lutheran School.
Prior to sentencing, public defender Benjamin Schirm said his client was successfully overcoming previous trauma. At the time of his sentencing, Rader had reportedly been sober for four months.
“I see the redemptive story,” Schirm said.
Judge Christine Long congratulated Raider and said he has needed support to maintain that sobriety.
“I hope that you will look at probation as helping give you the support you need going forward,” she said.
In other court files:
• Anthony Michael Thomas, 39, of Faribault is charged with fifth-degree meth possession after he allegedly possessed baggies and a straw that tested positive for the drug Wednesday at Holiday gas station in Faribault. At the time of his arrest, Thomas reportedly had six active arrest warrants.
• Ashley Margaret Olson, 33, of Faribault is charged with one count of felony fifth-degree meth possession and an additional count of felony fifth-degree cocaine possession after she allegedly possessed 1.76 grams of cocaine and 1.55 grams of meth during a traffic stop Saturday in Rice County.