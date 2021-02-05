A Faribault man already in prison was sentenced to more than 1½ years in prison in connection with a stolen ATV that Rice County deputies tracked last May with a new drone.
Jesse Colin Guy, 41, was sentenced to more than 1½ years in prison in Rice County District Court after pleading guilty to felony theft in September in connection with the theft, which took place in the early morning hours of May 22, 2020. He was given credit for 372 days served.
The victim was reportedly awakened by noises in the early morning hours and found two people, including Guy, taking his property. Following the theft, deputies arrived in the area and located Guy. While he reportedly fled on the stolen ATV, deputies on ATVs pursued him, and with the help of a drone, he was taken into custody. At the scene, deputies also arrested Jamie Ennis, also of Faribault. Ennis was initially charged with aiding and abetting theft, but that count was dismissed.
Guy is already in prison at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault after being sentenced to 1½ years in prison in October for receiving stolen property in a Steele County case. Those two sentences will run concurrently.
Prior to his sentencing, Guy apologized.
In six other files, Guy was given sentences that will also run concurrently.
The victims in the case submitted a statement indicating they wanted Guy to receive jail time, pay restitution and receive treatment. The victim reportedly indicated his children were afraid and the incident had made them feel less safe. Guy will need to pay $1,218 in restitution within 18 months.
In a separate file, Guy will be required to pay $1,855 in restitution.
Prior to sentencing, Guy's lawyer, Barry Cattadoris, said Guy had been “responsible” in taking the plea deals. He also noted his client has a young child who he has not been able to see.
“I am not the same person,” said Guy, who admitted sometimes using drugs or alcohol during the stretch of illegal activity. He added that he feels he has a debt to pay to the community for his actions and will no longer have a “negative impact” on society.
“I do feel a deep sense of regret for my actions,” he said.
Judge John Cajacob said Guy needs “some positive direction” in his life, whether it’s by becoming consistently sober or by addressing any personality disorders. Guy, who has more than 10 felony convictions dating back to November 2010, said he had past success after being released from prison in a previous instance and is open to receiving professional help.