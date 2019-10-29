The Faribault school district has abided by its own chemical violations policy since the early 2000s, but there’s a good chance that will change next month.
Faribault Public Schools is considering modifying its standards for students found violating the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) bylaws dealing with alcohol, tobacco, nicotine, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. At its Monday meeting, the Faribault School Board compared the district's current policy to the one it could adopt at its Nov. 18 meeting.
Activities Director Keith Badger said the two policies are similar for the most part, but in some cases, MSHSL penalties are more strict.
“I think there is a reason, as our Board Chair [John Currie] noted, the MSHSL exists,” said Badger. “It’s been a collaborative effort with coaches and administrators alike. I think it’s the best with dealing with violations.”
The MSHSL policies apply to student athletes and those participating in certain activities, including one-act play, visual arts and music. Students participating in an MSHSL sanctioned sport or activity and who can legally purchase tobacco products must also abide by MSHSL policies.
Under the current Faribault Public Schools policy, one violation of its chemical use policy would disqualify the student in question from 25% of the season. In the example of football, that would mean two games. The second offense would result in the student being disqualified from 50% of the season, and in the event of a third offense, the student would lose eligibility to participate in the entire season.
MSHSL, on the other hand, breaks down its policy into days and weeks. For example, a student who breaks the chemical policy for the first time would become ineligible to participate in either two consecutive interscholastic contests, two weeks of contests or contests held within 14 calendar days, depending on which is greatest. For two violations, students would be denied participation for six consecutive contests, three weeks or 21 calendar days.
Within the MSHSL policy, Badger explained that the time in which a student is found guilty of a chemical violation could impact the number of ineligible contests. Badger used the example of basketball, when a two-week suspension could mean a student misses as few as two games or as many as six depending on the time of the season.
One updated piece of the MSHSL policy allows students who commit a third violation to redeem eligibility in an activity after voluntarily participating in a chemical treatment program for a minimum of six weeks. To regain eligibility, students must be assessed as chemically dependent and successfully complete treatment with certification from the director of the treatment center. Although students may voluntarily enter into a chemical treatment program at any time, they may only regain eligibility for sports and other activities upon the third violation. Other violations that follow treatment must be served in full.
Badger said in his time as activities director for the past two years, no student at Faribault Public Schools has committed three chemical violations.
Interim Superintendent Todd Sesker said that while staff members can’t force students to participate in chemical treatment, they can always suggest the option to any student, even before a third violation.