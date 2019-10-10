A former MSNBC producer and a National Review columnist made their way to Carleton College for a lively discussion on the issues of election integrity and voter suppression in the United States Wednesday.
Amid concerns about voter suppression and integrity, the liberal-leaning American Issues Initiative has released a documentary titled “Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook.” Largely shot during the chaotic and polarizing 2016 election and hosted by Emmy-Award winning actor Jeffrey Wright, the film documents 10 years of what it characterizes efforts to undermine democracy.
Wednesday's screening and panel discussion was sponsored by the Carleton College Political Science Department and the League of Women Voters of Northfield and Cannon Falls.
Documentary tells a story
The film charges that efforts to undermine democracy came as a backlash to Barack Obama’s historic 2008 election victory. Aided by the deep unpopularity of former President George W. Bush, Obama won an unprecedented victory with strong support from African-American and Latino voters.
In 2010, saddled with a weak economy and unpopular new health care law, Democrats lost more than 700 seats across the country. In Minnesota, Republican Tom Emmer lost the Governor’s race to Democrat Mark Dayton after a recount, but Republicans gained both branches of the legislature.
Although Dayton’s victory prevented Republicans from executing the strategy in Minnesota, Republicans in many states were highly effective at drawing districts to maximize their electoral chances. In 2012, Republicans won a comfortable 234-201 majority in the U.S. House even though Democrats won the popular vote.
In the two years following the 2010 elections, legislators in more than 30 states made an effort to strengthen Voter ID. Strong Voter ID laws were enacted across the country, including in Presidential swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida.
Supporters of the Voter ID laws argued that they were necessary to minimize voter fraud. Critics argued that incidents of voter fraud, especially the kinds that could be prevented by photo ID requirements, are extremely rare.
Furthermore, critics fear that requiring a photo ID to vote could have discriminatory effects. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, 25% of African-American adults have no photo ID, compared to 8% of white adults.
In the 2013 case of Shelby v Holder, the Supreme Court struck down a section of the Voting Rights Act which required certain jurisdictions to secure pre-clearance from the Department of Justice before making changes to voting rules.
The majority, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, argued that because the data on which determined which states and areas should be subject to pre-clearance is more than 40 years old. After the ruling, several states covered under the measure rushed to pass new voting laws.
Among the most restrictive of the new voting laws was North Carolina’s. Passed after just three days of debate, the bill enacted a strict form of Photo ID, ended pre-registration for 16 and 17 year olds, reduced early voting and ended same-day voter registration and added additional restrictions.
Parts of the law were subsequently struck down by courts, including the Voter ID requirement, which was subsequently reinstated by North Carolina voters in a 2018 referendum. Courts also took issue with the redistricting map North Carolina’s Republican legislature instituted after the 2010 elections, forcing a redraw.
However, as hundreds of judges appointed by President Trump and confirmed by a Republican-controlled Senate make their way onto the nation’s benches, the courts are quickly becoming more hesitant to intervene in election law and gerrymandering cases.
Conservative columnist responds
While co-executive producer Tim Smith largely let the film he helped to create speak for itself, longtime National Review columnist John Fund argued that although he didn’t disagree with much of the content, he said it was carefully curated to fit a certain narrative.
“If I hadn’t written four books on this subject, I would have watched this documentary and hidden under a desk, because I’d be so scared for our democracy,” he said.
A longtime conservative columnist, Fund collaborated with Rush Limbaugh on his bestselling 1992 book, “The Way Things Ought To Be.” Fund most recently tackled the subject of voter fraud with his 2012 book “Who's Counting?: How Fraudsters and Bureaucrats Put Your Vote at Risk,” co-written with Hans von Spakovsky.
Fund raised concerns over election fraud, citing recent cases in the critical swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania. Just last month, a city clerk from a Detroit suburb was accused of altering absentee ballots in an effort to get them thrown out and slapped with six felony charges.
In announcing the indictments, Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Knessel said that they believed the crimes committed by Southfield City Clerk Sherika Hawkins to be an isolated incident. All three are members of the Democratic Party.
In Pennsylvania, a glitch in the state’s electronic drivers license registration system enabled around 100,000 non citizens to register to vote over a 20 year period. A subsequent review by the Pennsylvania Department of State found that at most, 544 ballots may have been cast illegally out of more than 93 million.
Fund touted the “Freedom Card” as one way to increase confidence in the election system. The Freedom Card would be a Social Security card with a photo on it that could act as a form of photo ID for those who don’t have more traditional form of photo ID.
The idea has been explored by Presidents Clinton, Obama and Trump, but none have yet authorized it. However, while a “Freedom Card” might prevent voter impersonation, the number of documented voter impersonation cases is minuscule.
A photo ID requirement would not address issues of election fraud such as the Michigan incident or the recent election fraud in North Carolina. In North Carolina’s 9th District, Republican Mark Harris’s 2018 election victory was thrown out after an illegal ballot harvesting scheme run by a convicted felon was discovered.